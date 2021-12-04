"Older brother and younger brother relationship" - Fernando Alonso looked up to by Esteban Ocon according to Alpine boss

Alpine F1 team boss Marcin Budkowski believes their driver pairing between Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon resonates with older and younger sibling-like camaraderie.

Budkowski explained their teamwork dynamic in the Hungarian GP and Qatar GP, which helped the team gain points and crucial podiums.

Speaking at the FIA Team Principals' conference, the Alpine team boss spoke on the relationship between Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, saying:

“Every driver pairing is different – but certainly this one is fantastic to see. There is a bit of an older brother-younger brother relationship between Fernando and Esteban. Certainly Esteban is looking up to Fernando because of his career and his achievements. Equally, at the beginning of the year he was, y’know, well determined to show Fernando how quick he is, and he did that on a few occasions.”

Budkowski feels that Fernando Alonso respects Ocon’s talent after observing and analyzing him throughout the year. He further suggested that the two drivers got along well and shared a healthy bond, which has strengthened their team dynamic and reflected in their performances.

Alpine F1 team progress is a result of the driver dynamic between Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, according to Budkowski

Budkowski shed light on Fernando Alonso’s role in helping Esteban Ocon win the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the Spaniard defending a charging Lewis Hamilton for six laps to aide his teammate. The roles were reversed in Qatar, where Ocon defended Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez to help the double champion achieve his much-awaited podium.

Explaining Alonso and Ocon’s teamwork dynamic in Hungary and Qatar, he said:

"The two races where we ended up on the podium, in both races, they helped each other, and almost without any need for the team to underline this. Fernando knew exactly what he was doing in Budapest to help Esteban win this race, and when Fernando jokingly asked Esteban to help him in Qatar, Esteban knew exactly what the race situation was and was very willing to do that. It’s great. It was great to see.”

Behind the scenes, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon share a cooperative rapport, which helps the team work easily with both. According to Budkowski, their bond allows them to work together in unison to help the team achieve its short-term and long-term goals.

Ocon’s win at the Hungarian Grand Prix and Alonso’s podium in Qatar comfortably placed Alpine F1 in fifth place in the Constructors' Championship, 25 points ahead of their rivals Alpha Tauri. Similar consistent efforts by the two drivers could secure fifth place for the team in the championship, with only two races left on the calendar.

Edited by Anurag Changmai