"I didn't like my teammates, never": Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf Schumacher's blunt assessment of his relationship with his teammates

Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf Schumacher has quite bluntly admitted that he did not like most of his teammates when he was racing in Formula 1. Ralf had a much different story in F1 than his extremely popular and successful elder brother. In his 10-year F1 career, Ralf had nine teammates in total.

On the Formula for Success podcast, Ralf stated that he did not like his teammates while making Jenson Button an exception.

He explained his mentality about how he saw his teammate as the first driver who needed to be beaten in the sport. Ralf also claimed that he hardly had conversations with most of his teammates and only discussed setups with them and their engineers.

"I didn't like my teammates, never, except Jenson, I have to say. He was relatively easy guy, but on the other hand, I was difficult for my teammate because I did not want any conversation other than setup work we had to do with the engineers, so that was separate for me. Teammates were always the first one to be beaten," he explained.

Some of the notable teammates Ralf had were Damon Hill, Jenson Button, Jarno Trulli, Juan Pablo Montoya, and more.

Ralf Schumacher explains how Michael Schumacher raised the fitness level in Formula 1.

Ralf Schumacher recently explained how Michael Schumacher raised the fitness level in the sport.

Ralf explained that F1, at the highest level, takes every bit of energy and time, something that his brother imbibed when he was racing. Michael removed frequent partying from his schedule to achieve the highest level of fitness.

"One thing must not be forgotten: The whole life depends on Formula 1. It starts when you get up and stops when you fall asleep. There is not much family life. Then there is the extreme training. My brother raised the fitness level to a new level. Parties are not in there," Ralf told Sport1.

There is no question that Michael Schumacher was one of the best drivers in F1 history. He won seven world championships with Ferrari and dominated the sport like no other.