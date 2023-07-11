“I'll be back on the grid”: Daniel Ricciardo drops major hint over F1 comeback amidst AlphaTauri rumors

Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo claimed that he was confident about returning to the F1 grid amidst rumors of him replacing AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries post the mid-season break.

The Aussie has been on the sidelines this season after his contract with McLaren was terminated a year earlier in 2022 owing to poor performances.

Speaking with SpeedCity about his upcoming Pirelli tyre test with Red Bull, Ricciardo mentioned that he is enjoying his time off from the sport but has developed an itch to return to racing. He said:

“I’m hanging out just to drive in general. I’ve had enough of a break now where I’ve got ants in my pants, in a positive way. But of course, it’s a phenomenal car and I’m excited to feel it round here, and on such a high-speed circuit as well.”

Ricciardo added:

“Yeah of course (I miss it), this is my favorite part of the race weekend – the build-up part to the race. When you’re about 10-15 minutes out, it’s really awesome and the grid gets packed, it’s a bit of a zoo and it’s chaos but it’s kind of a fun chaos. So I do miss it, but it’s all good. I’m letting it all happen as it comes and I have confidence I’ll be back on the grid at some point. Obviously I’m not 100% sure of it, but I’m confident it will happen again one day.”

When asked if he was ready to replace de Vries mid-season, Daniel Ricciardo replied:

“Never know, never know…So I’m staying ready. I sat on the couch for two months over Christmas but since then I’ve been getting back into my training and enjoying it.”

Red Bull team boss previews Daniel Ricciardo's Pirelli test at Silverstone

Christian Horner Stated that the Pirelli tyre test itself will be an opportunity for Daniel Ricciardo to get back in the groove of driving and for the team to assess where he currently stands.

Speaking with ESPN, Horner said:

"It's an important test for Pirelli, but it's also going to be great seeing him back in a Red Bull car and seeing him where he's at, both on pace and mentally, physically and to get his feedback on this car as well. So I think it's a good opportunity for him to get back behind a wheel of a car that's just won the British Grand Prix.

Only time will tell how the upcoming Pirelli tyre test will affect the future of Daniel Ricciardo in F1 and whether he will have another chance at racing on the grid in the future.

Poll : 0 votes