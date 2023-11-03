Fernando Alonso shut the door on the Paddock rumors regarding his possible move to Red Bull in the upcoming season of Formula 1, hinting at possible 'consequences'.

The F1 Paddock has been filled with rumors of Fernando Alonso moving to Red Bull in the 2024 season, replacing Sergio Perez in the team, whose performance has deteriorated recently. The word spread after F1 journalist, Albert Fabrega tweeted about a Paddock rumor that he 'did not want to believe.'

Talking to Motorsport.com in Brazil, Fernando Alonso addressed the rumors for the first time. However, it is now hard to believe the rumors as he did not sound happy with it. The Spaniard mentioned that these rumors are spread by people who want to become famous and that there will be consequences.

"Nothing to say, they’re just rumours… Normal paddock rumours. They’re just people who want to gain followers… who just want to have fun. And I don’t think it’s fun when they ‘play’ about these things," Alonso said.

"I’ll make sure there are consequences," he added.

Aston Martin's performance has taken a hit in the current season. Although the team is in much better shape than previous seasons, it is also the lowest point that Fernando Alonso has faced with the team, especially after his retirement from the Mexican Grand Prix.

Their development trajectory has not seemingly gone in the right direction, and the unsatisfactory performance has given rise to rumors of his apparent shift in teams.

Fernando Alonso hoping for Aston Martin to be a championship contender in the future

Despite their performance in the previous two F1 seasons, Aston Martin's comeback in 2023 was promising. Initially, they were the second-fastest team on the grid behind Red Bull, and remained in the top three for quite a while.

Aston Martin was thought to be a contender for the world championship in the upcoming seasons including the present one, but their loss in performance has raised doubts. Fernando Alonso was quoted by the BBC as saying that the team is disappointed with their current form.

"Obviously we are not happy, Mike (Krack) is not happy, no one is happy with the current form," he said.

However, Alonso mentioned the transition phase the team is in, working with double the number of crew they had previously. He also wants the team to be one of the contenders in the future seasons of Formula 1.

"But at the same time, as I said a few races ago, this team was 250 people two years ago and now we are in this transition to be hopefully a contender for the future - 800 people, new factory, seven podiums this year, 200 points more than last year. These kinds of things which are not the current form."

As of now, both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have accumulated 236 points, which is much better than the previous season. But, they also dropped down to fifth place after McLaren's improvement recently.