  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • "I'll be on me": Lewis Hamilton takes a hilarious shot at Charles Leclerc

"I'll be on me": Lewis Hamilton takes a hilarious shot at Charles Leclerc

By Rishabh Negi
Modified Sep 20, 2025 11:47 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Final Practice - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton - Source: Getty

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have recently had a hilarious interaction at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend. During a fan meet alongside Haas drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman, Leclerc and Hamilton had a fun go at each other over the topic of a 100m race.

Ad

The presenter during the fan meet session put forth the question of who would win in a 100m among the two, and in line with this, both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc backed themselves. They had a hilarious interaction on the stage that was as follows:

"Hamilton: I don't know? Leclerc: I'll bet on me!! Hamilton: I'm gonna bet on me too, I'm gonna bet on me too!! Leclerc: Should we do it now? Hamilton: I saw him in the bike- last race he was chasing Carlos on a bike."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are competing in the pinnacle of motorsport as teammates for the very first time this year. The former joined Ferrari from Mercedes ahead of the ongoing 2025 F1 season.

The campaign is 16 rounds down, and while Leclerc has pretty much managed to get the best out of the SF-25 on most occasions, the story has not been similar for Hamilton.

The Brit has struggled to keep pace with the Monegasque, and as things stand, Leclerc is in P5 in the standings with five podiums and 163 points, whereas Hamilton is in sixth with only 117 points.

Ad

Charles Leclerc's take on his qualifying success in Baku

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Final Practice - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Final Practice - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc has, over the years, proved himself as an extremely potent threat in Baku when it comes to qualifying. The #16 Ferrari driver has secured pole at the track in the last four events.

Ad

The Baku City Street Circuit is a 6.003 km track, which poses a unique challenge to the drivers with its tight castle section and the long straight that comes on the final start/finish straight.

In 2023, Leclerc secured pole position with a time of 1:40.203, and then in 2024, he did the same with a time of 1:41.365. He was recently asked why he performs well around the track, and in line with this, he added the following via an interaction with F1:

Ad
“It comes naturally. I feel I am quite strong normally on city tracks and here, maybe there is something else as well that makes it particularly strong for me. It’s a good feeling to come back here. I know normally that I am strong here."
"However, it doesn’t change my mindset coming into the weekend. It is always the same preparation and I try not to look too much at the past, but it is definitely a track that I enjoy driving."

The 2025 Azerbaijan GP qualifying session will kick off in a short while at the Baku Street Circuit.

About the author
Rishabh Negi

Rishabh Negi

Twitter icon

Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rishabh Negi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications