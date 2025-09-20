"I'll be on me": Lewis Hamilton takes a hilarious shot at Charles Leclerc

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have recently had a hilarious interaction at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend. During a fan meet alongside Haas drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman, Leclerc and Hamilton had a fun go at each other over the topic of a 100m race.The presenter during the fan meet session put forth the question of who would win in a 100m among the two, and in line with this, both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc backed themselves. They had a hilarious interaction on the stage that was as follows:&quot;Hamilton: I don't know? Leclerc: I'll bet on me!! Hamilton: I'm gonna bet on me too, I'm gonna bet on me too!! Leclerc: Should we do it now? Hamilton: I saw him in the bike- last race he was chasing Carlos on a bike.&quot;Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are competing in the pinnacle of motorsport as teammates for the very first time this year. The former joined Ferrari from Mercedes ahead of the ongoing 2025 F1 season.The campaign is 16 rounds down, and while Leclerc has pretty much managed to get the best out of the SF-25 on most occasions, the story has not been similar for Hamilton.The Brit has struggled to keep pace with the Monegasque, and as things stand, Leclerc is in P5 in the standings with five podiums and 163 points, whereas Hamilton is in sixth with only 117 points.Charles Leclerc's take on his qualifying success in BakuF1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Final Practice - Source: GettyCharles Leclerc has, over the years, proved himself as an extremely potent threat in Baku when it comes to qualifying. The #16 Ferrari driver has secured pole at the track in the last four events.The Baku City Street Circuit is a 6.003 km track, which poses a unique challenge to the drivers with its tight castle section and the long straight that comes on the final start/finish straight.In 2023, Leclerc secured pole position with a time of 1:40.203, and then in 2024, he did the same with a time of 1:41.365. He was recently asked why he performs well around the track, and in line with this, he added the following via an interaction with F1:“It comes naturally. I feel I am quite strong normally on city tracks and here, maybe there is something else as well that makes it particularly strong for me. It’s a good feeling to come back here. I know normally that I am strong here.&quot;&quot;However, it doesn’t change my mindset coming into the weekend. It is always the same preparation and I try not to look too much at the past, but it is definitely a track that I enjoy driving.&quot;The 2025 Azerbaijan GP qualifying session will kick off in a short while at the Baku Street Circuit.