Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed that he was hindered by McLaren driver Lando Norris on his final qualifying lap, which cost him a shot at pole position at the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. Heading into the all-important qualifying session, the Dutch driver was in contention for the top places alongside the McLaren pair of Norris and Oscar Piastri.

However, neither of the two drivers in the standings was able to challenge for the pole position, which left everyone stunned. Mercedes driver George Russell produced incredible laps in the Q3 session to take a shock pole position and set the lap record around the iconic Marina Bay Circuit.

Max Verstappen was in contention for the pole position but encountered a slow-moving Lando Norris heading into the final chicane and ultimately abandoned his attempt. When he was asked about the same in his post-quali interview, the four-time F1 world champion threw a subtle shade at the Brit and said:

"Yeah, that's what happens when there's a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front. So that's noted. Will be remembered as well."

He further continued:

"Not Oscar. So yeah, that was a bit of a shame. Otherwise, I think it could have been close for the pole. It was very exciting here in qualifying. Of course, a little bit disappointed to not be first, but for us this weekend so far has been really good."

Max Verstappen is yet to take pole position around the iconic street circuit, with his P2 on several occasions being his best result.

Max Verstappen reflects on the performance of the RB21 in Singapore

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen expressed optimism about RB21's performance improvement over the last three race weekends, following his P2 qualifying result for the Singapore Grand Prix.

In his post-quali press conference, the 28-year-old gave an insight into the car's handling and said:

"The last three weekends have been really, really nice. I mean, up until that point, we were always throwing the setup left and right because it was just not working. Sometimes you had a weekend where it was okay, but now, the last three weekends, it's been solid.

"We've just been fine-tuning, and that's exactly what you want throughout the weekend. Of course, some layouts will be a bit better for us, some probably a bit more difficult, but the basis of the car is a lot more solid, and I think that is what you need."

The Red Bull driver would hope to make a good start off the line and finally get the elusive race win in Singapore, which remains the only track on the current F1 calendar where he has not emerged victorious.

