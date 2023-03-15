"I’ll still be here" - Lewis Hamilton has no intention of retiring anytime soon regardless of Mercedes' performance

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that his contract renewal with Mercedes doesn't depend on how the team performs in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Hamilton is currently in the final year of his contract, with the team struggling to get the best performance from the car for the second consecutive season. The Bahrain Grand Prix gave an idea of how far behind Mercedes are on the grid, with the seven-time world champion and George Russell finishing almost a minute away from victory.

This has led to speculation that Hamilton might part ways with the Silver Arrows if the team fails to fix the issues with the car. The Briton, however, has confirmed that he'll be with the team beyond this year irrespective of what happens on the track.

Hamilton told the official F1 website:

“It’s ultimately people creating rumours without facts. It’s never helpful. I have been [supported by] Mercedes since I was 13. Having the difficult year we had last year, [I’m] still here, and whether or not we have a difficult year this year, I’ll still be here.

He added:

“I’m a fighter and we fight as a team. I love the challenge of finding solutions and I still believe I’m able to put the car in places that perhaps others are not able to – and I love that challenge. Of course, I wish that we [could] start the season with a great car, but it’s the journey that really counts.”

Providing an update on his Mercedes contract extension discussions, Hamilton said:

“There is no hold up with our contract. I’ve always been very, very relaxed. I don’t feel like I have to get it done right this second. I’m in a very fortunate position. It will get done when we’re ready. I have a great relationship with Toto and Mercedes, and we fully support each other. I’m really excited for the future together, and I’m really proud of the work that we’re doing on and off the track.”

Lewis Hamilton warned of George Russell threat and future consequences at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton's position at Mercedes may be in jeopardy if he is beaten by teammate George Russell for a second consecutive season in 2023, according to Sky Sports F1 host Simon Lazenby.

Russell finished fourth in the drivers' championship last year, 35 points ahead of sixth-placed Hamilton. Lazenby has warned the veteran against a repeat of that result.

He told Express Sports:

"I think everything combined in that Lewis Hamilton probably wasn’t as motivated as he could have been in the first half of last year. They worked together to develop the car, George was desperate to prove himself so I think it was a combination of factors Lewis Hamilton was beaten. This year, I think if it happens again it might be a slightly different story."

