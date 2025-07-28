“I had a lot of fun”: Lewis Hamilton lauds Ferrari’s progress after Spa fightback

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari came into the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix with big expectations from the new upgrades, which were tested at Mugello the previous week. However, the Brit struggled with the SF25 on Friday (July 25) and Saturday, and only came alive during the main race. Hamilton came out and hailed Ferrari’s changes, which helped him progress at Spa Francorchamps.Ferrari tested a new rear suspension at Mugello, which followed the ideology of the upgraded Mercedes suspension, where the upper arm of the triangle was brought forward and downward. The suspension was supposed to get rid of Ferrari's ride height woes, which had been forcing drivers into extreme setups.The race weekend began with Lewis Hamilton getting eliminated in the SQ1 on Friday after spinning around during his final lap in the session. The same was caused by the rear end of the SF25 locking up into the bus stop chicane.The Sprint race was one to forget, where Hamilton didn't make any real progress and started complaining about the tire degradation. Up next was the qualifying session for the main race, and Hamilton was again eliminated in the first round as his fastest lap time was deleted for track limits.F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: GettyThe seven-time F1 champion and Ferrari made changes to the car after parc ferme and started the race from the pitlane. The changes seemingly worked as Lewis Hamilton effectively started P18, but the strategic call to pit for slick tires and the Brit's exceptional overtaking in the damp conditions meant he finished the race in P7.Hailing the progress made by Ferrari over the weekend to find performance and resolve the issues, Hamilton said (via Racer): “For me, it was the first time using it (new brakes) and that spin that we had caught me out because we didn't have settings. Also, a change of engineer. So we were both in a deep end basically. I think we did a really good job overnight to rectify some of those [issues] – tweak it and fine tune it. And the car was so much better to drive. So I had a lot of fun trying to make my way through.”Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc finished the race on the podium suggesting the new upgrades have worked to some extent.Lewis Hamilton reflects on the positives from the Belgian GP amid the “difficult moments”The seven-time F1 champion took to Instagram and reflected on the race weekend at Spa Francorchamps. Despite the tough sessions in Friday and Saturday, Lewis Hamilton looked at the positives from the weekend as the caption of his post read,“Pit lane to P7 ~ We were faced with some difficult moments so to finish on a high note gives me real confidence heading into Budapest. Big thanks to everyone at the track for the massive effort, and the team back at Maranello for their continued hard work. This upgrade is a really positive step forward and I'm excited to explore it more next week. Now time to build momentum from here.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHamilton currently sits P6 in the Drivers' championship behind his teammate Leclerc, who sits P5.