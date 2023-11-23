Lewis Hamilton has refuted Christian Horner's claims of the latter making attempts at recruiting him in Red Bull Racing.

Hamilton ended months of speculation about his future by signing a new two-year deal with Mercedes. However, according to Red Bull boss Christian Horner, the seven-time world champion contacted the Austrian outfit prior to signing the new deal in August.

Lewis Hamilton has disagreed with Horner's comments. Leading up to the 2023 F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the Brit spoke to Sky Sports F1, contradicting Horner's statements.

The 38-year-old expressed his confusion regarding the alleged contact between him and Red Bull.

"I don't really know where that story has come from. I mean I know it's come from Christian," said Hamilton. "So I don’t really understand what he’s been talking about because no-one, as far as I’m aware, from my team has spoken to him."

Hamilton said his communication with Horner had been limited.

"I haven’t spoken to Christian really in years. However, he did reach out to me earlier in the year about meeting up, but that’s it. I just congratulated them on an amazing year and said hopefully soon I’ll be able to fight against you guys in the near future and that was it," the Brit said.

“So I’m not really sure, I think he’s just stirring things. There aren’t any confidential discussions. You know Christian, he loves that kind of stuff,” the Mercedes driver said.

Fans took to social media to react to Lewis Hamilton's comments.

"I love that he says you know Christian and Ted says I do."

Another fan commented:

"He loves controversy that Christian."

A third user wrote:

"Glove's off.. Time to put a stop to this horner lies."

Here are some more fan reactions to Hamilton's comments:

What did Christian Horner say about Lewis Hamilton joining Red Bull?

According to the Red Bull boss, there had been discussions with Hamilton about joining the Austrian outfit prior to the Brit's contract extension with Mercedes.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Horner said:

“We have had several conversations over the years about Lewis joining. They have reached out a few times. Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest."

“'But I can't see Max and Lewis working out together. The dynamic wouldn't be right. We are 100 per cent happy with what we have,” he added.

Horner also suggested that Hamilton explored options beyond Red Bull, even reaching out to Ferrari.

“He met John Elkann, too. I think there were serious talks. It was around Monaco (in May). There were definitely conversations, perhaps with Vasseur, too. But certainly with Elkann,” Horner said.

As Lewis Hamilton prepares for the final race of the season at the Yas Marina circuit, it remains to be seen how the Hamilton-Horner saga pans out.