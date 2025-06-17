"I'm 100% sure it's not Max Verstappen": Toto Wolff lashes out at Red Bull for lodging multiple post-race protests against George Russell

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has lashed out at Red Bull for protesting against George Russell over a potential safety car infringement in Canada. He argued that the appeal was embarrassing and their driver, Max Verstappen, must not have supported it.

It all began on lap 67 of the 2025 Canadian GP, where Lando Norris crashed and facilitated the safety car to the track. Russell was leading the race with Verstappen tailing him in P2.

The Dutchman then accused the Brit of erratic braking and overtaking him under the safety car, which is a serious violation. After the FIA didn't act on it, Red Bull lodged two protests against Russell over possible safety car infringement.

While the protests were squashed, it took the FIA over five hours to reach a verdict. The delay pissed off Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, and he attacked Red Bull for their 'embarrassing' and petty 'appeal.'

Speaking at the F1 movie premiere in New York, Wolff talked to Sky Sports and said:

"First of all, it took team Red Bull Racing two hours before they launched the protest, so that was in their doing. You know, honestly, it's so petty and so small. They've done it in Miami. Now they launched two protests. They took one back because it was ridiculous.

"They come up with some weirdo sporting code clauses. I guess the FIA needs to look at that because it's so far-fetched it was rejected. You know, you race, and you win and you lose on the track. That was a fair victory for us, like so many they had in the past. And it's just embarrassing."

Wolff added that Max Verstappen must not have supported this 'trivial' appeal, as he was passionate about racing.

“One of them they actually pulled as a protest; they didn't even follow it through because it was nonsense. The second one took us five hours because I don't even know what you refer to as 'unsportsmanlike behavior' or something. What is it all about? Who decides it? Because I'm 100 percent sure it's not Max; he's a racer. He would never go for a protest on such a trivial thing."

Wolff's soft stance towards Verstappen comes days after rumors of Mercedes' alleged interest in signing the four-time world champion hit the news.

Christian Horner makes 'no regret' claim after Toto Wolff slams Red Bull's protest

Christian Horner with Toto Wolff at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Practice - Source: Getty

In the same F1 movie premiere, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner responded to jibes from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. The former stated that they did not regret filing the protest, as the team doubted the legality of George Russell's action under the safety car.

When asked if he regretted the protest, Horner told Sky Sports:

"No, absolutely not. I mean, it's a team's right to do so. We saw something that we didn't think was quite right, and you have the ability to put it in front of the stewards. So that's what we chose to do. Absolutely no regrets in that."

After the whole fiasco concluded over five hours after the checkered flag, George Russell retained his first win of the season. Mercedes and Toto Wolff were all smiles as rookie Kimi Antonelli won his first career podium in Montreal.

