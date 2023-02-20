“I’m allowed to say it now” - Mario Andretti discloses ‘formal agreement’ with F1 engine supplier 

Andretti have revealed that they have an agreement with Renault if they enter F1 in 2026.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner had earlier said that McLaren and Alpine are in favour of Andretti joining F1 but doing so because of their financial interests. McLaren have a partnership with Andretti in IndyCar and beyond, while Alpine is expected to be the PU supplier for the American team.

Andretti have now confirmed that if it enters F1, they have an agreement in place with Renault for engine supply. He said:

"The right factory that we need will be built in the UK. I’m allowed to say it now. We have a formal agreement regarding the supply of engines, and it’s with Renault.”

Alpine's Laurent Rossi also echoed the same sentiments to Reuters:

“We agreed that if they get their license in Formula One, then we will provide them with a powertrain. But it’s up to them to show that they can join the Formula One circus, and for that, they need to go through the hoops, the process in place where they submit applications, and they show that they bring value to the F1 circus and teams in general."

He added:

"It’s for them to prove it and for the others to assess. If they join, we’ll be happy to join them. If they don’t, it means that all in all, it didn’t work out.”

There's lack of clarity on Andretti's F1 entry

With the 2023 season about to begin, there's a lack of clarity on Andretti's bid to enter the sport. The American brand has done everything it needs to do to enter Formula 1, financially or by aligning itself with Cadillac and forming a lucrative partnership.

Nevertheless, most teams on the grid haven't budged. Mercedes, Red Bull and Haas have been vocal against Andretti's inclusion, and despite the kind of efforts the brand has made, there hasn't been a change in those teams' attitude.

It remains to be seen what happens next. While the American brand seems determined to enter the sport, the kind of opposition to an 11th team on the grid could work against them.

