“I‘m the only available world champion on the grid” - Fernando Alonso on his ‘unique’ situation ahead of 2024 F1 season with Aston Martin

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has created a sense of curiosity around his future with Aston Martin ahead of the 2024 season.

Lewis Hamilton's transfer saga to Ferrari sent shockwaves through the F1 grid, with speculations running rampant about who will fill his shoes at the Silver Arrows. As the seven-time world champion departs from Mercedes at the end of the upcoming season to join the Italian outfit, rumors have started swirling around, linking various drivers to the eight-time Constructors' champions.

Amid the rumors, veteran driver Fernando Alonso has addressed his contract situation with his current team Aston Martin, igniting rumors about his future with the team. In a recent interview, he said (via GP Blog):

"I'm aware of my situation, which is very unique. There are only three World Champions on the grid.. I'm probably the only one available for 2025. So I have a good position."

However, Alonso also emphasized his commitment to Aston Martin. He stated that his priority lies with the team when considering his future in the sport. The 42-year-old said:

"When I make the decision if I want to keep racing or not for the future, the first and only talk that I will have at the beginning is with Aston Martin. Because that will be my priority."

"On the contract, nothing more. I think it is going to be a question for the first few months of the year," Alonso added. "But as I said, first of all, I think there are a couple of phases that I need to go through. I need to decide myself what I want to do for the future."

Fernando Alonso questions Lewis Hamilton's 'childhood dream'

Upon his decision to part ways with Mercedes to join Ferrari at the start of the 2025 season, Hamilton branded this opportunity a "childhood dream." However, Alonso offered a different perspective, suggesting that success, rather than sentiment, drives the allure of Ferrari. He said (via GP Blog):

"It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago. I hope he enjoys the experience. I think it’s a very special team. It is more special when you win and that’s the thing – you need to win."

Fernando Alonso believes that Ferrari's potential for success, evidenced by their strong car and competitive lap times, makes them an attractive prospect for Lewis Hamilton.

"For a few years already, they have had a very fast car, and they were fighting for big things. Maybe he can come and bring that extra to fight for the championship because I think, as I said, the car is there," he added.

It remains to be seen what Fernando Alonso's future holds with Aston Martin.