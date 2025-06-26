"I’m not a big fan of it for now": Charles Leclerc's concerning verdict for the 2026 F1 car

Charles Leclerc has expressed concerns over the 2026 Formula 1 cars, suggesting they may not be the most “enjoyable” to drive. Speaking to onsite media in Austria, the Ferrari driver was candid about his reservations, painting a rather bleak picture of the upcoming generation of F1 machinery.

The 2026 regulations will introduce a major overhaul, featuring lighter, more compact cars with active aerodynamics and significantly reduced downforce. Power units will adopt a 50/50 hybrid split between electric and combustion energy, running on 100% sustainable fuel, part of the sport’s broader push toward carbon neutrality.

Leclerc admitted he is not a fan of the early concept and believes the new cars might not appeal to drivers in their current form. However, he remains hopeful that the designs will evolve to better suit driver preferences. Describing 2026 as a ‘new’ start for development, the Monegasque driver emphasised the importance of Ferrari starting the next regulatory era on a strong footing.

Speaking about the 2026 F1 cars which he drove in the simulator, Charles Leclerc said:

“Let’s say it's not the most enjoyable race car I've driven so far, but we are still in a moment where the project is relatively new. My hope relies on the fact that it will evolve quite a bit in the next few months, but I think it's no secret that I think the regulations for next year are going to be a lot more... probably less enjoyable for drivers to drive. So, I’m not a big fan of it for now, but it's the way it is. There’s a challenge and I would like the challenge of maximising a very different car to what it is at the moment. But do I enjoy it? Probably not.”

He added:

“Next year is going to be super important. This year we've got a few things coming until the end of the season that are already planned. For next year everything is new, so you've got to think about it and that's what we are obviously doing. It's going to be crucial to be starting on the right foot next year. So we are working on that.”

Charles Leclerc believes developing the Ferrari around both drivers is not a concern

Charles Leclerc believes that developing Ferrari’s car to suit both drivers is not a concern. He stated that adapting to teammate Lewis Hamilton’s driving style is not particularly difficult and that the priority should be to create the fastest possible car, allowing both drivers to maximise their performance. According to Leclerc, both he and Hamilton are aligned in their desire for a competitive car and the freedom to adjust setups to suit their styles.

Addressing speculation about whether the 2026 car will be tailored to Hamilton’s preferences, Leclerc dismissed it as external noise, saying it’s not a topic of discussion within the team. He noted that in modern Formula 1, even if a car is initially designed around one driver, there are sufficient tools and data to help the other adapt.

On whether both Ferrari drivers could work together to resolve their current performance issues, Charles Leclerc said:

“I'm not concerned at all because it's always a big talking point outside the team, but within the team, we've got all the tools to adapt a car to my way in terms of driving style or to Lewis's style. So I don't think that's the problem, and I just want the fastest car possible next year. That's exactly what Lewis wants, and then wherever we are next year, then I'll set up the car in a way that I like, and Lewis will do just the same.”

He added:

“I'm really not worried about it. I think we are in a time where now in Formula 1, the engineers and where the technology is at, we just need the fastest car. We just put the fastest car on track, and then we've got all the freedom available. It's not like back in 10 or 15 years ago where you were a bit stuck into a corner in terms of balance and you didn't have the tools to make the car go faster. Now we do have those tools, so I'm definitely not worried.”

Ferrari is expected to introduce a new floor upgrade at the Austrian Grand Prix to address the car’s main weakness: performance in medium- to low-speed corners. Both drivers have faced individual challenges with the car throughout the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton has experienced a slower start, largely due to the transition from Mercedes to Ferrari and the car’s lack of competitiveness. The seven-time world champion has also struggled in comparison to teammate Charles Leclerc, who is more familiar with the car’s characteristics. The Monagasque driver currently sits fifth in the Drivers’ championship with 104 points, while Hamilton is sixth and has 79 points.

