“I’m a bit in shock”: Lewis Hamilton in disbelief after winning the pole position in Chinese GP sprint shootout

Lewis Hamilton shined in the sprint shootout of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, securing pole position by setting the fastest lap time (1:30.849) ever recorded in Shanghai. However, the new Ferrari driver was shocked by his own performance as he didn't expect to be on pole.

Ferrari had a disastrous start to the 2025 F1 season as Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished P10 and P8, respectively, in the Australian Grand Prix held last week. However, team principal Fred Vasseur claimed that the team has a lot of potential, which they failed to unlock in Melbourne.

In Shanghai, however, Ferrari were quick. Both Hamilton and Leclerc dominated the practice session on Friday, and the seven-time world champion broke a record in the sprint shootout.

He bested McLaren and Red Bull drivers to clinch pole position with a lap time of 1:30.849, which is the fastest ever recorded on the Shanghai International Circuit. However, Lewis Hamilton was shocked with his own performance as he didn't expect to bounce back quickly after a disappointing start in Melbourne.

Talking to F1 after the sprint shootout, Hamilton said:

"I didn’t expect this result, but I am so happy and so proud. We knew there was more performance in the car, we just weren’t able to extract it [last week]. To come here, to a track that I love. Shanghai, beautiful place. The weather’s been amazing and the car really came alive from lap 1. We made some great changes. I’m a bit in shock, can’t believe we got a pole in the Sprint. It’s not the main race so we got work to do for tomorrow but it’s a good step for the race.”

Despite both McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, having the fastest car, Ferrari's Hamilton was able to beat them and will start the sprint race of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix on pole on Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton giggles on team radio after getting pole in the sprint shootout

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton grabbed his first pole position in a Ferrari suit as he crossed the checkered flag first in the sprint shootout of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. He beat McLaren and Red Bull to come out on pole for the sprint race.

Moreover, as Hamilton set the record for the fastest lap time at the Shanghai circuit, his team radio message with race engineer Ricciardo Adami is going viral. As Adami informed him of his pole position, Lewis Hamilton said:

"Really? Mega job."

He also giggled hard as Adami praised him for his flying lap in Q3. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen finished P2 with Oscar Piastri dropping to P3. Lando Norris made an error on his final lap and dropped down to P6.

The sprint race will take place on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

