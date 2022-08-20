"I'm delivering when I need to deliver"- Lando Norris no longer doing a 'sh*t job' for McLaren in F1

Lando Norris feels he's doing a good job with McLaren and is not letting his team down.

Norris (76) is currently seventh in the driver standings - with his best finish of third coming at Emilia Romagna. In 13 races this year, he has had only one DNF, which came at Monte Carlo.

Talking to Motorsport.com, the young British driver touched on the importance of having a long-term contract with the Woking-based team. He said:

"Now I feel a bit more comfortable. I feel like I'm performing very well. I'm delivering when I need to deliver. I'm comfortable on the track. But I'm also able to live a good life and can relax when I'm away from Formula 1, and not just think 'what do I have to do for next time, because I've done a shit job here' or whatever, which is just a little bit more what I was like a few years ago."

Lando Norris also touched on the importance of living a life outside the sport, saying:

"You'd just think, 'why did I do badly there? Why am I not good enough in that position?' and just constantly think about it. You don't feel like you can relax. Whereas now I feel like I've got Formula 1. I'm doing everything I can and efficiently to do the best job I can in that. But then I can also live a life away from it."

McLaren @McLarenF1



Made possible by From the family who now proudly display a signed Pato O'Ward shirt in their living room, to the teenager who threw Coca-Cola on her aunt while celebrating Lando Norris' Imola podium...Made possible by @Medallia , hearing these moments make our sport special. 🧡 From the family who now proudly display a signed Pato O'Ward shirt in their living room, to the teenager who threw Coca-Cola on her aunt while celebrating Lando Norris' Imola podium...Made possible by @Medallia, hearing these moments make our sport special. 🧡

Norris' commitment to McLaren in a long-term contract raised a few eyebrows when the extension was announced. However, he has been one of the better drivers on the grid in the last few seasons, but the team is arguably not giving him a good enough car his performances merit.

The driver doesn't feel that way, though, as he talked about improvements the team is planning and their growth trajectory.

"It's not that everything isn't (good) now, but a new wind tunnel and certain other projects we have with the team which are coming along, and which will hopefully give us better performance by '24 and '25," said Norris. "I also look forward to those times. We might not just go out and win, but I want to convince myself that it'll definitely help us move in that direction."

I feel like I made a good decision by signing a long-term contract - Lando Norris

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Previews

Lando Norris feels there are quite a few good things happening in the team, which gives him confidene about the team's prospects in the near future. The McLaren driver admits he feels good about his decision to stay with the team.

"There are so many good things that we're doing as a team that I see us doing better than some of the top teams at times, said Norris. "It's just sometimes you don't have the car that can show that, if that makes sense. I'm happy. I also feel like I made a good decision being here for so long. I'm enjoying it, which is for me the most important thing."

He continued:

"Every year, I'm still excited to see what the future holds because I'm almost more and more optimistic of where we can end up in a few years."

Lando Norris might be looking at a new teammate next season. According to reports, Daniel Ricciardo could be replaced next season, with Oscar Piastri touted to be his replacement. That could result in one of the most exciting young partnerships in F1 next season.

Who do you think will win the Constructors' Championship this year? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav