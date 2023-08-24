“I’m dominating, this is like Alonso on Stroll”: Zak Brown's savage dig on the Fernando Alonso-Lance Stroll partnership

McLaren team boss Zak Brown recently took an extremely savage dig at Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin.

It is safe to say that Alonso has been performing much better than Stroll in the 2023 F1 season, especially considering that the former recently joined Aston Martin.

This statement by Zak Brown came during his appearance on "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show" on Virgin Radio UK. He, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri were playing a game of question and answer against each other, anchored by Evans.

Brown consistently won the vote for giving the coolest answers. He then stated how he was dominating the game like Fernando Alonso is dominating Lance Stroll this season.

"I'm dominating. This is like Alonso on Stroll," he said.

Though Chris Evans did not react and went on with asking more questions, the reactions from Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were priceless.

While Norris was wide-eyed with his jaw dropped, Piastri was simply unable to contain himself. The statement was quite cheeky and extremely blatant from McLaren's CEO.

Nonetheless, Evans quickly moved the show along and did not react to the fiery comment or let it linger.

Lance Stroll admits he needs to improve to match Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll recently summarized his 2023 F1 season and how he must improve to match teammate Fernando Alonso.

Stroll stated that there have been many aspects during the season that were simply out of his and his team's control, which have affected them massively. Moreover, the Canadian is aiming to get more out of the car and admitted that Alonso is generally faster and better than him at the moment.

Speaking with Motorsport Magazine, Stroll said:

“I think this year is honestly a lot of things that are out of our control that have really affected us. And I think if we have clean weekends, the results will be better.

“That’s what I honestly believe, but also just getting more out of the car and driving a bit faster because, right now, Fernando has generally been faster than me. So I have to figure out how to go a little bit faster around the corners. Simple… That’s what we’re here to do, right?”

Fernando Alonso is currently third in the drivers' championship table with 149 points, while Lance Stroll is ninth with only 47 points. Even though Alonso has heaps of F1 experience under his belt, him coming into a brand new team and instantly dominating Stroll has surprised fans and critics alike.