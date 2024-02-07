“I’m feeling amazing”: Pierre Gasly awaits 'record-breaking' 2024 F1 season ahead of Alpine car launch

Pierre Gasly revealed that he is "feeling amazing" ahead of the reveal of Alpine's challenger for the upcoming season, which he hopes will be much stronger than 2023.

Alpine is set to reveal its challenger for the 2024 F1 season on February 7, 2024. Coincidentally, Pierre Gasly's birthday falls on the same date. Naturally, many have called the car his 'gift' for the upcoming season.

Talking about it with Sky Sports just ahead of the launch, Gasly said that he was looking forward to the challenge this season.

“Yeah, exactly. I am really looking forward to the unveiling of this 2024 car on a pretty special day. So, yeah hopefully it’s going to be a very good gift. And yeah, I'm glad everything's prepared and couple weeks before the season probably kicks off in Bahrain and the whole team is very excited,” he said.

There have been multiple livery reveals so far in 2024, but not everyone has presented their actual challenger as they only revealed digital renders.

Alpine, however, has taken a more traditional approach toward the unveiling of their car as they will be revealing the actual challenger. Gasly revealed that the team has been working hard throughout the off-season period in the winter to achieve a better position in the upcoming season of racing.

"Don't want to tell too much about it. But yeah, it's going to be the real car. I've seen the whole team working extremely hard over the winter started a long way back at the end of last year put a lot of work in the simulator.

"You know trying to work as much as possible with the guys and then yeah, the offseason is mainly working on yourself. We're coming into record-breaking season with 24 races," he added.

Despite the immense number of races this season, Pierre Gasly is feeling "amazing" ahead of the car's reveal and the season to face.

“We know it's going to be intense, but I'm feeling amazing physically. Mentally. I'm in a much better place than 12 months ago when I didn't really know the team and I know it's exciting times,” he concluded.

Alpine to reportedly also reveal WEC car after Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon's F1 challenger

Both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon are set to reveal their 2024 F1 Challenger on February 7. At the same time, however, it has been reported that the team will be unveiling more than one car.

According to Motorsport Magazine, Alpine will also be revealing the A424 Hypecar, set to compete in the World Endurance Championship this season. Their driver lineup for the WEC will also include former F1 driver Mick Schumacher who will be making his debut in the series.