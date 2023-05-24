“I'm not happy with the current situation”: Charles Leclerc sets his conditions to extend his contract with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc recently said that he is not happy with the current situation at Ferrari and wants to see the Prancing Horse return to the top while discussing his contract situation.

Leclerc signed a five-year contract with Ferrari back in 2019, which will last till the end of the 2024 season. Given that his contract expires at the end of next season, speculations have been rife about other top teams' interest in the Monegasque driver.

Talking about a contract extension with Ferrari, Leclerc stated that he is currently focused on the track and revealed that talks haven't started between him and Fred Vasseur, the team principal.

"No negotiations have been started. Ask Fred when he plans to start discussions. I'm fully focused on the track. I love Ferrari. I'm not happy with the current situation. Let's face it. Ferrari has to be on top. I hope we can do it together," Charles Leclerc said.

The Prancing Horse had a chance to win the championship in 2022, with Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers' championship after the first three races of the season. However, the team made multiple strategic errors throughout the season, which made him lose out to his rivals.

By the end of the season, Ferrari were a distant second to Red Bull as Max Verstappen grabbed his second consecutive championship.

Charles Leclerc is calm about not having started talks about his contract extension

There is more than a season and a half remaining in the Monegasque's contract with Ferrari. As Leclerc revealed, there have been no discussions about an extension with the team yet.

While the situation has piqued the interest of fans and media, Leclerc told La Gazette de Monaco that it is quite normal for there to be no talks at this stage.

"A year and a half left on the contract is still a long time and it is normal that there are no talks in progress," Leclerc said.

There have been rumours about Ferrari's interest in seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has been in a similar situation to Ferrari (losing out to Red Bull in the past two seasons).

Hamilton's contract with Mercedes will expire at the end of the ongoing season, and there have been no discussions about its extension either.

