Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was disappointed at the end of the qualifying session at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP as Lewis Hamilton could only qualify P11.

Lewis Hamilton's Q2 exit after qualifying P11 set the stage for yet another tough weekend for the team at the final race of the 2023 F1 season. Mercedes has had a difficult season with the unpredictability of the W14. The Mercedes drivers, especially Hamilton, continuously complained about the downforce of the car throughout the season. Toto Wolff also claimed to be "fed up" with the car after the qualifying session, stating that he was happy that it was the final race of the season. He said:

"I’m fed up with having explanations why it didn’t go well (…) I’m happy that this was the last qualifying of the season, and we’re gonna come with a new car [next year]."

Lewis Hamilton would have made it into Q3 if it wasn't for George Russell who was fast enough to get ahead and push his teammate down to P11 with no time remaining on the clock.

Hamilton complained about the car on his team radio, saying:

"There's something not right with this car, mate."

Lewis Hamilton also lost his battle with Sergio Perez for the second position in the driver's standings after consecutive losses in Brazil and Las Vegas.

Will Lewis Hamilton's P11 ease Ferrari's way to second place in the standings?

Although the W14 has been rather unpredictable, it was strong enough in some parts of the season for Mercedes to stay locked in second position in the standings. However, with Ferrari's recent development, that position has come under threat.

The Italian outfit is out to maintain their position from the 2022 F1 season and finish second behind Red Bull. The gap between the two was large but after the Las Vegas GP, there are only four points that separate Ferrari and Mercedes. During the qualifying in Abu Dhabi, when Carlos Sainz could not get out of Q1 and qualified P16 because of traffic (as he reported), the path looked clearer for Mercedes. With Hamilton in P11 now, however, it is certainly trickier for the team.

George Russell will be starting the race at P4 while Charles Leclerc will be ahead of him in P2. Lewis Hamilton will be trying to score the maximum points he can from P11 while Carlos Sainz could be coming down to chase him in the race. All in all, it will be an interesting battle to keep an eye on in the final race of the 2023 F1 season.