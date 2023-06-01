“I’m very jealous”: Carlos Sainz shares the quality of food available in Ferrari F1’s paddock

Carlos Sainz is the fourth Spanish driver after Alfonso de Portago, Fernando Alonso, and Pedro de la Rosa to reach the podium in Formula 1. Sainz is also the only one, together with Alonso, to win a Grand Prix, the Silverstone Grand Prix in 2022, with Ferrari. And his finest days are surely ahead of him.

To compete in a grand prix, Formula 1 drivers must be physically fit, with every aspect of their training and diet tailored to help them go quicker on race day.

Although it may not appear so on television, drivers encounter devastating pressures during a qualification lap that most regular people would find intolerable within a few seconds. Given that they do this lap after lap and that most races take around an hour and a half, it's easy to see why current F1 drivers must train like elite athletes.

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, home hero Carlos Sainz opens up about the food in the Ferrari paddock.

"From Thursday to Sunday, I have a strict diet and I can’t eat from the buffet that is prepared for everyone. As an athlete, I have to eat my specific dishes… and when I pass by the buffet, I’m very jealous!" Sainz said.

But Carlos Sainz has always had a passion for dining. Aside from a few times when he discusses his unusual decision, the Spanish driver is frequently spotted checking out diverse foods from across the world. He does this in his own time or for commercial purposes, and he has never been shy about expressing his passion for cuisine.

Carlos Sainz gives updates on his contract with Ferrari

Carlos Sainz's contract with the Scuderia is set to expire in a year and a half, but the Spaniard is eager to learn what the Italian team plans to do with him beyond that (via Sky Sports). So, while he earlier stated that he is unconcerned about all of the rumors about his person, he now wants answers as quickly as possible.

Lewis Hamilton has been linked with a role at Ferrari in recent times. Although Mercedes says they expect Hamilton to sign a new contract, speculation quickly arose as to which Ferrari driver would be forced to quit if Hamilton arrived.

"I've always said I like going into an F1 season knowing where I'm going to race the year after, because I went through that experience at Renault and I didn't enjoy it at all, the way everything panned out, so that would be my target," Carlos Sainz told Sky Sports.

Sainz may still have a valid contract till the end of the year, but in Formula 1, it doesn't mean much. Furthermore, the rumor is that Audi, currently known as Alfa Romeo/Sauber - has Carlos Sainz on their radar for at least the 2026 season, along with former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Poll : 0 votes