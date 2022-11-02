Mick Schumacher has said that it's not too difficult to stay focused on his job amidst constant speculation about his future.

Despite Nico Hulkenberg linked with Schumacher's seat at Haas next season, the German remains focussed on his job at hand. Schumacher says that he's only trying to do his best — finish 'as high as possible' — elaborating:

“It’s not difficult. I’m here to do my job, and I’m here to do it well. So that’s what my main focus is on. And that’s everything I’m in control of. So I’m just trying to do my best, and that’s what I’m here for. It’s just a matter of trying to finish as high as possible and finish with as many points as possible each weekend. So that’s really the target right now.”

Schumacher was in line for a strong weekend at the US GP, but damage from the debris of the Lance Stroll-Fernando Alonso clash ruined his race. The German feels points were on the table before the damage, saying:

“It was unfortunately quite damaged, the car. It affected quite a few different areas on the car, which obviously didn’t quite play into our hands. I think otherwise we were on for a good position in around, I think, P6 or P7, so it would have been great points for the team having a double points finish. But nonetheless, we know the speed is there. And so hopefully we’ll be able to have a bit more luck this weekend.”

Haas boss Guenther Steiner indicated to grandpx that the team is looking to make a decision before the end of the season. He said:

"In Abu Dhabi we want to know who will be driving our car next year. Then that driver can also complete the test after the finale.”

Having scored points just twice in 40 starts, Mick Schumacher could be running out of time to secure his place at Haas next season. He finished 16th at the 2022 Mexican GP.

Kevin Magnussen extends support to Mick Schumacher

Kevin Magnussen extended support to his teammate Mick Schumacher, saying that the German has been doing a good job lately. Magnussen said during the Mexican GP last week:

“What I can say for sure is Mick is doing a good job. He had a few problems at the beginning of the year, then there were a few accidents. But now, he’s really stepping on the gas.”

Having scored just 12 points this season, Mick Schumacher may not be at Haas next season. In that case, it remains to be seen how things pan out for the 23-year-old.

