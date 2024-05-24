Max Verstappen complained about suffering from bouncing at the Monaco Grand Prix Free Practice 2 session. The Red Bull driver vented his frustration on the team radio and complained about "getting headaches" in his RB20 cockpit.

Coming into the weekend with a hard-earned win at Imola, Verstappen will be keen to extend his lead at the top of the drivers championship. However, with rivals McLaren and Ferrari closing the gap in recent races, the Red Bull camp will be desperate to send a message in Monaco.

Max Verstappen reported his discomfort on the team radio stating,

“I’m jumping like a kangaroo man. I’m getting headaches. It’s crazy”

Lewis Hamilton was the surprise topper of Free Practice 1. The Mercedes driver edged McLaren sophomore Oscar Piastri by 0.029 seconds. Meanwhile, the Dutch Lion finished the FP 1 in 11th place ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

It is important to note that the session was affected by a red flag brought out by Zhou Guanyu. However, the Red Bull pair suffered with car balance throughout the session.

It was a much better session for the Red Bull driver in FP2. He finished P4 behind Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso.

Lando Norris "in the mix" for F1 championship, reckons Red Bull's Max Verstappen

3-time F1 champion Max Verstappen admitted that McLaren star Lando Norris was a threat to his championship hopes. Norris is currently 60 points behind the championship leader in 4th place.

The Imola race winner was asked about Lando Norris' comments on him being a possible title contender. Verstappen replied to media including Sportskeeda:

"After their last few races, McLaren are really in the mix. Of course, they are quite a few points down at the moment but if they suddenly start winning, that can turn around quite quickly."

The McLaren driver pushed Verstappen to the limit in Imola. What seemed to be a cruising victory for the Dutchman turned out to be a hard day's work towards the end.

With Red Bull visibly not up to their regular strengths in the previous 2 races, it will certainly give more hope to their rivals to catch up. However, Verstappen's latest competitor in the WDC, Leclerc, is still 48 points behind the Red Bull ace.

Will Max Verstappen win his fourth F1 title at the end of this season? Or will we see a new champion? Time will tell.