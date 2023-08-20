"I‘m just executing the race as a robot”: Fernando Alonso explains what goes on in his head when the visor drops down before an F1 race

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso mentioned that he tries to execute the race as a robot when he closes his visor at the start of a race.

The Aston Martin F1 driver is often considered one of the best drivers in the sport's history regarding race craft and management during a Sunday. He is pretty efficient and ruthless in how he handles the circumstances he faces on the track during a race and doesn't show any emotion while doing so.

While appearing on the High-Performance podcast, Fernando Alonso said:

"I‘m just executing the race as a robot, no emotion. There is only one way to see the checkered flag faster than any other possibility. Drive as efficiently as possible, taking care of the tiresdand the battery."

"When I close the visor, I remember everything that we spoke about on Sunday morning with the team, with each of the areas that are important in terms of performance and deliver what the team told me. That is the most efficient way to see the chequered flag."

Fernando Alonso on one major regret of his career

The two-time world champion stated that not winning the 2010 and 2012 championships against Sebastian Vettel while driving for the Ferrari F1 team is one of the biggest regrets of his F1 career.

Fernando Alonso said:

“Winning a championship with Ferrari – that would probably be the first thing I’d choose. If I can go back in time to 2010, 2012, we were within a few laps of winning a championship and that could have changed a little bit the outcome of many things and the history behind a few things.”

“What I regret for sure and we touched [on this] before, was not enjoying my time and my career. You know that I’m at the end of it. There is a new life, you know, in a few years’ time for me without driving and when I look back to my career, I will see a lot of good things and friendships and incredible experiences but, yeah, I should have enjoyed more.”

Hopefully, Fernando Alonso will have many other chances to enjoy the thing that he loved most in the future.