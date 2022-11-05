"I’m not putting a limit on it" - Why is Lewis Hamilton planning to race into his 40s?

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he's not putting a limit on how long he can continue racing in F1. Earlier this season, there were indications that the Briton could retire at the end of the 2023 F1 season. This had to do with the fact that his contract with Mercedes runs out at the end of the 2023 F1 season.

Hamilton, however, seems to be showing no signs of slowing down at the moment. The Mercedes driver has revealed he's not putting a limit on how long he wants to stay in the sport, saying:

“I’m not putting a limit on it, to be honest. I really, really don’t know what the next five years [hold], I think we’re still trying to work on that. There’s a lot of great things that are being put in place, like I’ve just launched a production company this week. But I feel great in mind and body. I think there’s more stuff to achieve together.”

Toto Wolff, Hamilton's boss at Mercedes, had earlier indicated that the Briton could have a lot more years in him if he wants to continue. He said:

“For me, the best athlete in the world, Tom Brady, he’s on the field and being tackled and throwing the ball, and he’s 43 years old. So as long as you continue to look after yourself, and develop your cognitive sensors, I think [Hamilton] has many more years in him. I’m pretty certain that’s going to be the case here in the team.”

Speaking about the possibility of sticking around for a few more years, Lewis Hamilton admitted that he was in a happy place and had a good set-up around him. He said:

“I’m just in a happy place. I’m a lot more grounded, I’ve got my home that I get to spend time in in the UK when I come to see the team for example, my family come down. I have a lot better set-up just all round. And I feel like I can take the team to more championships.”

Lewis Hamilton explains his process of not getting burnt out

Lewis Hamilton was questioned on how he had not burnt himself out despite being in the sport for so long and following a stringent training program. The Mercedes driver talked about how he managed to keep switching things up, saying:

“So it’s about being more meticulous with your diet, being more meticulous with your training. Like for example, I did pilates with a good friend of mine the other day that’s an Olympic athlete, and it was so funny because it was something that we’d never really done before. I’d done pilates, but just adding different things that you wouldn’t normally do, being more specific with your daily routine, way more than when I was 22 - I wasn’t doing the things that I’m doing today.”

McLaren @McLarenF1



The rest, as they say, is history.



@LewisHamilton "Phone me in nine years, we'll sort something out then…"The rest, as they say, is history. "Phone me in nine years, we'll sort something out then…" 📞The rest, as they say, is history.🐐 @LewisHamilton https://t.co/BiYW09iQgE

Lewis Hamilton's current contract expires at the end of the 2023 F1 season. It will be interesting to see if and when he renews his deal with the German team.

