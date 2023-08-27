“I'm not ready to go against Djokovic and Alcaraz yet”: Lance Stroll jokes about rumors surrounding potential F1 exit to pursue Tennis

Lance Stroll closed the void on rumours of him retiring from Formula 1 and moving to tennis as he stated that he wants to keep racing for now.

There have been rumours surrounding the Aston Martin driver regarding his future in the sport. It was reported that he might be planning to move to tennis to make a career and perhaps challenge World Number 1, Carlos Alcaraz or World Number 2, Novak Djokovic. Stroll feels that even though he is good enough in the sport, he is nowhere close to challenging the top players of tennis. As The Race quoted,

"I like to think I'm pretty good, but I don't think I'm ready to go against Djokovic and Alcaraz yet."

Lance Stroll then revealed that he is not planning to move away from Formula 1 currently because he loves racing.

"I want to keep racing. It's what I love."

Lance Stroll cleared in qualifying incident with Lewis Hamilton

The qualifying session for the Dutch Grand Prix ended with Lance Stroll qualifying at P11 and his teammate Fernando Alonso at P5. While this is not ideal for the team given their recent performances, it could have been worse for the Canadian driver as he was called in by the stewards after the session for a moment he shared with Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver was blocked multiple times during the qualifying session, notably by Yuki Tsunoda of Alfa Romeo and Lance Stroll. Tsunoda explained his verdict and it was decided that he was given a three-place grid penalty for the race.

Stroll and Hamilton shared a moment when the latter was on a hot lap and Stroll was preparing for one, so, he was on the racing line at turn 13. He could not make way for the Briton in time and Hamilton reported that he was blocked by the car. However, he was not penalised by the stewards. Their statement read:

"The stewards observed that Stroll had stayed out of the way of several cars from turn 10 through turn 12. He then started accelerating for the next lap early enough that he should have not impeded Hamilton."

It continued:

"His speed at the apex of turn 13 was similar to fast cars at that point. However, at the exit of turn 13 he had not gained enough momentum and affected Hamilton’s lap. In the opinion of the stewards, while Hamilton was impeded, Stroll’s behaviour did not rise to the level of ‘unnecessarily impeding’ as specified in the regulations."