"I’m not in a rush to confirm anything"- Former F1 race director Michael Masi denies rumours linking him to Supercars Commission in Australia

Former F1 race director Michael Masi has denied reports linking him to the chairman role at Supercars Commission in Australia. The former Supercars Commission chairman Neil Crompton left his position on June 30 this year, and according to multiple reports, Masi is in line to replace him.

However, when he was asked about the same, the former F1 race director denied them. Masi also refused to confirm or deny any potential new developments.

“Really? They’re only rumors," said Masi. "There’s a number of things that have come up from all corners of the globe. There’s been a number of things that have popped up out of the woodwork, and I’m in not in a rush to confirm anything on any of them."

When asked to elaborate about the offers, Masi provided a rather cryptic response without revealing much, saying:

“Some a surprise, some not so much of a surprise, but equally, we’ll just continue to evaluate all the bits and pieces that are popping up, and there is plenty. I’ve had a number of offers from all corners of the globe, and there’s a number of exciting opportunities that have come about.”

Earlier in the year, Eugene Arocca, CEO of the Australian sporting body said that they would welcome the former F1 race director back into their fold. Masi used to be a part of the organisation before he moved to join the FIA. Arocca said:

“He’s just an elite talent that would be wasted to the sport if he’s not used in some capacity, and so we’ll keep an open mind. At the moment, we’re obviously concentrating on the year ahead, and when he’s decided what he wants to do, no doubt amongst many others, he’ll be contacted by not only us but by others.”

What could be former F1 race director Michael Masi's new role?

As per reports, Michael Masi is set to become the chairman of the Supercars Commission of Australia. The responsibilities of the commission include:

“The Supercars Commission governs the technical and sporting rules in the Aussie category, with its recommendations then going to the Board for final approval.”

According to the report for motorsport.com, the former F1 director's appointment is subject to approval from the team owners at Sandown.

“According to multiple sources, Supercars is in the process of having Masi’s appointment approved by the team owners at Sandown this weekend.”

Michael Masi's career took a massive blow after the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. He lost his job as the race director and had to move back to Australia. He will now hope to get things going once again.

