“I’m sorry I don't text you as much as I should” - Lando Norris’ poignant message to his mother

Lando Norris recently gave a heartwarming message to his mother while being interviewed on the Tom Daley podcast. Norris' parents are rarely seen on the paddock or in McLaren's garage. Furthermore, since the driver travels around the world throughout the year, he is usually away from his family.

Speaking on the Tom Daley podcast, Lando Norris stated how his mother asked him to give her a shoutout in the middle of an interview. He said hi to his mother on the podcast and thanked her for all the support and for making him into the person that he is today.

The McLaren driver also thanked her for supporting him from afar, even though he rarely spends time with her and his sisters at home.

He said:

"Hi, mom. I wanted to say a big thank you, massive thank you, for all of the times you dealt with me, I wasn't a very good kid, all the help and support that you gave me when I was a little boy to make me into the person that I am now.

"And also for supporting me in the job that I do, spending so much time that I spend away from you, my sisters, everyone. And for just making me the guy that I am today, because I think I'm a good guy, I try to be, and a lot of that is because of you."

Lastly, Lando Norris humorously apologized for not texting her as often as he should. He concluded:

"So thanks, mom; I love you. I'm sorry I don't text you as much as I should, and I miss you."

Lando Norris feels only one driver and team are stopping him from getting his first race win

Lando Norris has been performing brilliantly in the second half of the 2023 F1 season, particularly after McLaren brought a major upgrade package to Austin. Ever since then, he has bagged second-place finishes in several races.

Speaking to Velocity International, Norris talked about winning his first race and how there is only one driver and team stopping him from standing in the top spot. This was a clear indication towards Max Verstappen and Red Bull, who have been dominating in the 2023 F1 season.

He said:

“I mean, there are only two more left this season, but I know it’s coming. We’ve given it a good shot, and I don’t think anyone can fault us for what we’ve tried. We’ve been very close the last few weekends. I’ve had a lot of – too many – but a lot of second places this year. There’s just one guy and one team in a way, but we’re getting there.”

Lando Norris has finished second in six races now. He currently stands in sixth place in the drivers' championship table.