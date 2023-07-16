“I’m still recovering from taking a step back”: Former F1 boss opens up about painful exit from the sport

Former Williams F1 Team Principal Claire Wiliams mentioned that she may start watching the sport once again after her "painful" exit from the sport in 2020.

Williams took over her father's duties as Team Principal in 2013 and led the team into the new ear of F1. The Brit left the sport after years of financial issues left the iconic team fighting in the bottom of the grid in F1. Williams left her role post the 2020 Italian GP, after the family sold the team to US investors Dorilton Capital.

Speaking with Sun, Williams stated that it was hard to watch races after the family's reluctant exit from the sport, saying:

"I don’t watch it anymore. It has been a really conscious decision because I’m still recovering from taking a step back. Leaving my team has left an enormous gap. We were reluctant sellers. Life took us down that road where we were forced to sell.

Williams added that she may start watching once more even thought it was painful to watch, saying:

“I’m getting to that point now where I’m going to start watching again. It is still quite painful and difficult seeing someone else run the team that was once in our family and life.”

Former Williams F1 boss on James Vowles' appointment as team boss

Claire Williams stated that she was happy the Williams name was still present in the sport despite her departure, with former Mercedes man James Vowles taking over the team ahead of the 2023 season.

She said:

“It is nice that Williams as a name still remains in Formula One. With James now being there, it looks like the team is moving in the right direction. When they told me it was James I was like, ‘My goodness, just genius’. He’s a brilliant choice. I genuinely believe my dad would have been really happy with that decision as well.”

She also spoke about her former charge George Russell succeeding in F1 after moving to Mercedes and added:

“I’m really proud of George and so happy for him because we did hold him back at Williams and kept him to his contract. My dad taught me, when you go through a struggle, the success when you finally get it, is all the more rewarding.”

Only time will tell whether Williams can achieve everything that they set out to do under the leadship of Vowles. They are currently 7th in the constructors' championships.