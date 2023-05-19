“I’m still young compared to some”: Valtteri Bottas has ‘many many years’ left to give to F1

Valtteri Bottas is expecting to stay longer in the sport, especially with Alfa Romeo, since he hopes for a long-term contract extension soon.

He has been in the sport for a decade now, and although he is 33 years old, it didn't stop him from mentioning that he is still young in contrast to many drivers on the grid, which should give him ample time to compete.

He said on the Beyond The Grid F1 podcast:

"I'm still more than happy to do it for quite a long time. But I'll tell you when I'm 39 if I go for 40! It's hard to commit to at the moment, but I still have many, many years for sure."

Valtteri Bottas' age is nothing compared to others on the grid, if Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who are still competitive enough to win, are taken into account. Both drivers are 41 and 38 years old, respectively. And it is what Bottas mentioned:

“I’m still young compared to some. I’m 33. I still don’t see my Formula 1 career ending in the near future. And I don’t feel any performance losses on my driving or the way I work with the team."

How would a long-term contract with the Sauber Group help Valtteri Bottas?

It is no secret now that Audi will be entering Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier, and will be making a deal with the Sauber Group, which runs under the Alfa Romeo banner currently.

The team is currently sitting in the midfield, however, with the new PU and perhaps upgrades, it is hard to say where the team might reach by 2026. Valtteri Bottas has already had his time with a championship-winning team, Mercedes, and a long-term contract with Alfa Romeo could keep him secure.

Bottas said:

"It is interesting for the whole race team and company what is happening. Of course, being part of a car manufacturer is something that you almost need if you want to win in Formula 1."

He currently drives with Guanyu Zhou who is running his second season in Formula 1. The duo has managed to score six points for the team until now and the team currently stands eighth in the championship standings. The season is still long, however, and there will be a lot of opportunities for them to battle for further places in the midfield.

