"I’m not superhuman"- Daniel Ricciardo makes honest confession regarding his performance ahead of Italian GP

Daniel Ricciardo has said that the burden of on-track and off-track stuff takes its toll on him at times despite his best efforts.

Talking to the media ahead of the Italian GP in Monza this weekend, Ricciardo said that things can get 'tricky' when he puts on the helmet. The outgoing McLaren driver said that things off the track cannot be completely ignored.

“It’s tricky at the moment," said Ricciardo. "I think it’s not helped by the on-track stuff (being) tough. But even me, I put the helmet on, I shut it out, and I feel I’m very good at that, but maybe I’m not superhuman. And I don’t want to be naive; I’m sure there is still some of that hanging about. So I don’t think there is in a way where it’s like I feel like I’m still driving and attacking. But yeah, maybe I’m naive to say it’s not there.”

The Australian is heading back to the Italian GP, which was his highlight of the season last year. He led home a McLaren 1-2 for McLaren, and it was thought the race was going to be a turning point for him.

However, only 12 months later, he's heading into his last Italian GP as a McLaren driver as he stares at an uncertain future ahead. Talking about the race weekend, Ricciardo admitted there would be be mixed feelings going back to the scene of his last race win.

McLaren @McLarenF1



The honey badger has arrived in Monza! And even with no fresh laundry, he’s still repping the



#ItalianGP Bless you, Daniel! 🤧🤣The honey badger has arrived in Monza!And even with no fresh laundry, he’s still repping the @BuffaloBills Bless you, Daniel! 🤧🤣The honey badger has arrived in Monza! 🙌 And even with no fresh laundry, he’s still repping the @BuffaloBills. 🏈#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 https://t.co/jNd9b5uOOb

The Australian added that he doesn't too many expectations from the weekend in terms of results, saying that even a podium finish appears unlikely.

"I’m sure there’ll be some weird feelings going back," he said. "Certainly maybe some happy-sad feelings, because it was such a big moment last year, but I think we’re in a different position this year. I’d love to say we’ll be fighting for a podium, but I think we know the truth at the moment, where we are.”

Ricciardo is leaving McLaren at the end of the season.

If I said I’d loved every second, you’d know it’s a lie - Daniel Ricciardo

For Daniel Ricciardo, the last few weeks have not been great. He won't be driving for McLaren next season.

To add to that, his performances have taken a beating, as the driver is mulling his future in the sport. When asked how he has been doing in the last weeks, the Australian said that things haven't been 'fun' for him. He said:

“If I said I’d loved every second, I don’t think you would publish that," he said. "I think you’d know it’s a lie. Definitely (the announcement), at least the Thursday, was less enjoyable. I knew I would have to go through the motions of what people were going to ask me."

He continued:

"Obviously I was prepared to answer everything, and I knew what was going to come; so it wasn’t like a shock, but still kind of talking about it when you kind of just want to get back to racing.”

Ricciardo is linked with a reserve driver role at Mercedes next season. If that happens, the Australian could take a sabbatical from the sport in 2023.

