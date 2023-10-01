“I'm sure we've had some trivial conversations” - Lewis Hamilton discloses if he received an offer from Ferrari F1 to shift base to Maranello

Lewis Hamilton has stated that he never received an offer from Scuderia Ferrari amidst rumors that arose earlier down at the Formula 1 Paddock.

Mercedes has been home to Hamilton since the 2013 season when he bid farewell to McLaren. He has since won six world championships and bringing the Brackley-based outfit to glory.

However, their 'dominating' phase came to an end in 2021 as Max Verstappen became the first non-Mercedes driver to win a world championship since 2014. The team has been trying to get back to winning ways in the last two years.

Hamilton driving the largely underwhelming Mercedes W13 in 2022 (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Despite the time and efforts that Lewis Hamilton has dedicated towards his team, it was earlier rumoured that he might find an offer from Ferrari for the 2024 season. These rumours were fired up because of his late contract extension at Mercedes.

However, as he recently revealed, he never received an offer from the Scuderia. When asked about this move, Hamilton explained that he was never ready to move to Italy. He said (as quoted by Blick.ch):

"Never. Okay, I'm sure we've had some trivial conversations. I know a lot of good people there, but I never felt ready to move to Italy."

Lewis Hamilton looking forward to battle with Ferrari in the remainder of the season

Even though the Briton might not be prepared to move to Italy, he is ready to battle the Scuderia on the grid for the second position in the constructors' standings.

Both teams started the season in weak fashion, with Ferrari especially behind in terms of points. However, they have since become the only team other than Red Bull to have won a race this season.

Meanwhile, Mercedes haven't enjoyed much joy. Lewis Hamilton is yet to taste victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP. Even though they sit second in the contructors' standings ahead of Ferrari, the latter is closing the gap with every single race.

During an interaction, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that he is ready to take up the battle against the Scuderia for the rest of the season. He said (as quoted by RacingNews365):

"Just like them [Ferrari], we started off pretty poorly at the beginning of the season. Definitely didn't expect ourselves to be second in the constructors and to now be relatively close, particularly in the last couple of races and be fighting in the constructors.

"It's exciting for us as a team. And of course we want to beat them just as they want to beat us so it's going to take a full team effort, that's for sure."