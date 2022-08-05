"I'm sure they will reorganize" - Ferrari will learn from its mistakes in 2022 F1 season, says double world champion

Ferrari's plight this season has not gone unnoticed as Emerson Fittipaldi also weighed in on the team's woes from the 2022 F1 season.

When questioned by VegasInsider about his views on the Prancing Horse's season so far, the Brazilian legend felt that the team had made strategic mistakes. The double world champion, however, was optimistic that the Scuderia would be able to claw its way out of the hole, reorganize, and produce better results in the future.

Fittipaldi said:

“Strategically, they made mistakes. I don’t know where they’re missing the point but I’m sure they will reorganize that. Ferrari has the capacity, the people, the experience, to recover. The one thing I can confirm again is that the car is very fast, the team is very good. It sometimes happens. But they have a big potential to recover, learning from what mistakes they have done. From the mistakes, they’ll learn better for sure.”

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc Tough one today. Not the race we wanted before the holidays but it’s now time to recharge the batteries and come back stronger in a month. Tough one today. Not the race we wanted before the holidays but it’s now time to recharge the batteries and come back stronger in a month. https://t.co/zVCncdP3e7

Meanwhile, former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi has also urged fans not to turn on the team, but rather support it in this tough time. The 58-year-old admitted that the season had been a rollercoaster of emotions and a lot of mistakes had been made by the team as well. He, however, felt that going against the team was not going to serve any purpose and would only prove to be counter-productive.

The Frenchman said:

“It’s a season that feels like a roller coaster, and this increases emotions and reactions. Dreaming of a victory transforms a defeat into a sports drama with a passion that reminds me of football cheering. I also suffer thinking about Hungary. There have been mistakes even before the strategy. But going against Ferrari is not good for any fan, it does not bring any good to the team.”

Negativity against Ferrari does not bring any good to the team

While claiming to understand every passionate outburst against the team, Jean Alesi urged fans to be more united as Ferrari struggles through the season. Despite admitting that the Scuderia had made mistakes, he urged fans to unite and stand with the team rather than go against it, especially when it is already under so much pressure.

Alesi said:

“I say this understanding every outburst because passion is made up of strong feelings. We could analyse the race to try to understand the how and why but now it is not needed. Rather, it serves, on my part, an invitation to hold on, to make a bank, not to destroy.”

“Because negativity does not bring anything good, ever. Now I want to love this Ferrari because the men of Ferrari are the first to suffer for every defeat, for every mistake that leads to a defeat.”

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



#essereFerrari Nine to go. Focused on each and every single one Nine to go. Focused on each and every single one 💪#essereFerrari 🔴 https://t.co/UXE7aUo8jd

The Prancing Horse is going through a rather tumultuous time as its rival Red Bull has triumphed regularly in the last few races due to its strategic brilliance more than anything else. Charles Leclerc, the team's lead driver, has fallen 80 points behind in the championship with only nine races left. While the Italian constructor started off strong this season, terrible strategic calls have pretty much put the driver out of championship contention this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far