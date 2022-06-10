"I'm not trusting of the FIA" - Yuki Tsunoda claims the governing body is 'inconsistent' in applying rules

Yuki Tsunoda says he no longer trusts the FIA following the governing body’s “inconsistency” in enforcing the sporting regulations. The Alpha Tauri driver was left perplexed by the various reprimands he was handed down throughout the season and claimed that he was unable to explain the reasoning behind the rulings.

Speaking to RN365, he said:

“I’m not trusting of the FIA. Every time, it’s inconsistent. I already have four reprimands [this season] and last time in Monaco, I still don’t know why. It’s not good to say, but other drivers were doing even worse things [than me] and they didn’t have an investigation. For me, just stick with what the regulation [says], or just the safest as possible to not get into trouble.”

Having amassed his fourth driving-related reprimand of the season during the Monaco GP, Yuki Tsunoda is just one reprimand away from receiving a grid penalty.

The Japanese driver is acutely aware of his precarious situation and feels that he will need to be careful during the Azerbaijan GP weekend to avoid any incidents that might get him into trouble.

Meanwhile, Tsunoda believes that the new F1 race directors Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas lack the experience to properly enforce the sporting regulations. He felt that former F1 race director Michael Masi was much better equipped for the job. He said:

“Michael Masi had more experience, he tried to be consistent and fair as much as possible. For example, white lines and track limits were clearer. [The new race directors] need more time to get used to it or have more experience to make good rules. Until then, I just have to survive and not get a penalty!”

Yuki Tsunoda unhappy after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez escape punishment for Monaco GP infringement

Yuki Tsunoda said he was unhappy after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez escaped penalties after crossing the yellow line on the pit lane exit at the Monaco GP.

Given that he was punished for a similar infringement at the Austrian GP last season, Tsunoda felt that the FIA’s ruling in Monaco was unfair. Speaking to RN365, he said:

“I don’t think it’s okay that Max [Verstappen] and Checo [Sergio Perez] were crossing the line in Monaco, so [that means] we can do it. I think everybody is going to be a different story, and every time is different. I think we still have to be within the white line, which was last year’s [rule].”

Contrary to Yuki Tsunoda’s beliefs, the FIA stewards acted by the rules when they cleared Verstappen and Perez of potentially infringing on the regulations in the Monaco GP.

Over the winter, regulations governing how drivers should exit the pit lane were altered; unlike last year, drivers are in the clear if at least part of their outside wheel is in contact with the white line.

