F1 2022: Drivers and their penalty points after Spanish GP

F1 penalty points are awarded to a driver for transgressions done on the track like causing an incident, dangerously blocking another competitor, or driving in an unsafe manner in the pitlane. Each transgression based on the severity has different F1 penalty points attached to them, and once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points within a 12-month period, he faces a suspension for one race. The penalty points expire 12 months after they are awarded to the driver.

Let's take a look at where each driver stands in terms of penalty points on the current grid after the Spanish GP.

F1 Penalty points standings after the Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 2

The seven-time world champion has 2 F1 penalty points to his name from the crash with Max Verstappen at the British GP last season.

George Russell

Penalty Points: 1

George Russell has 1 F1 penalty point scored during the British GP Sprint last season for causing a collision.

Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 7

Max Verstappen has a whopping 7 F1 penalty points. There are 3 from the Saudi Arabian GP, 2 from the Italian GP collision with Hamilton, and then finally 2 points from not respecting yellow flags in the Qatar GP, all from last season.

Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 5

Sergio Perez has five points to his name. Four of them were for identical incidents of pushing another driver off the track and 1 point from the Italian GP.

Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

The Ferrari lead driver is maintaining a clean slate at the moment.

Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 0

Similar to his teammate, Carlos Sainz has kept his nose clean in the last 12 months.

Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 5

Lando Norris has 5 penalty points in his account, 3 for the infringement in Baku and 2 for the F1 Austrian GP, both from last season.

Daniel Ricciardo

Penalty Points: 2

The likable Australian has 2 points to his name for minor infringements in Saudi Arabia and Miami.

Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 5

Fernando Alonso



ALO's had bad luck, yes. But Miami was un-Alonso-like.

#F1 Alonso had two mid-race incidents (I can't remember when last he made such driving errors), erratic late-race driving (cutting chicane to gain time on Albon) followed by worthy penalties that saw him score no points.ALO's had bad luck, yes. But Miami was un-Alonso-like. Alonso had two mid-race incidents (I can't remember when last he made such driving errors), erratic late-race driving (cutting chicane to gain time on Albon) followed by worthy penalties that saw him score no points.ALO's had bad luck, yes. But Miami was un-Alonso-like.#F1

The Spanish legend had 5 points to his name, 3 for the transgressions at Miami this year and 2 for his clash with Mick Schumacher in Turkey last season.

Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 3

Esteban Ocon has three points to his name with 2 coming in Bahrain and 1 coming in his clash with Sebastian Vettel in Italy last season.

Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 4

Pierre Gasly has 4 points to his name, 2 from his collision with Lance Stroll in Barcelona and 2 from his collision with Fernando Alonso in Turkey last season.

Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 7

Yuki Tsunoda picked up far too many penalties last season in what was his rookie year. He has 7 points to his name from Austria, Styria, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, all from last season.

Sebastian Vettel

Penalty Points:1

The four-time world champion has 1 point to his name, which he received last season for impeding Fernando Alonso during qualifying in Austria.

Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 7

The Aston Martin driver has 7 points to his name from Hungary and Russia last season, and from Australia this year.

Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 3

Alex Albon has already managed to pick up as many 3 points to his name from the races in Saudi Arabia and Spain this year.

Nicholas Latifi

Penalty Points: 6

Nicholas Latifi has six points to his name from the races in Azerbaijan and Austria last season.

Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points: 5

The Finnish driver has 5 points from the races in Styria, Hungary, and Qatar last season.

Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 1

Guanyu Zhou has 1 point to his name for the transgression in the Saudi Arabian GP.

Mick Schumacher

Penalty Points: 0

Mick Schumacher has kept a pretty clean slate with zero penalty points to his name.

Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 2

Kevin Magnussen has two points to his name for his collision with Stroll in Miami.

