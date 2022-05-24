"I'm here to win, I'm here to fight" - George Russell says he 'wasn't going to make it easy' for Max Verstappen at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP

George Russell said he relished the opportunity to battle Max Verstappen in the 2022 F1 Spanish GP. The Briton, however, admitted not wanting to let the Dutchman have an easy battle, being aware of the DRS problem on the Red Bull.

Describing his duel with the reigning champion at the post-race FIA drivers’ press conference, Russell said:

“Yeah, it was enjoyable. I mean, it’s... I think Max [Verstappen] and I first raced each other back in 2011. So it was nice to have the opportunity to fight with him. And, you know, I’m here to win, I’m here to fight and I obviously wasn’t going to make it easy. I felt bad for him, because he obviously had the DRS issues and he was clearly the faster man today. But still, I think it was hard, fair racing. And that’s what we would like to see, and expect, in Formula 1.”

Similar to Charles Leclerc in previous races, George Russell claimed to enjoy the ‘hard and fair’ racing with the Dutch champion. Unlike his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who has often whined about the Dutchman’s aggressive racing style, the Mercedes junior had a contrasting opinion. While the Briton felt bad for the Dutchman, who struggled to overtake him without DRS in the Spanish GP, he asserted that he was equally thirsty for a win and was not going to let his rival pass him easily.

George Russell reveals engine over-heating issues with the Mercedes W13 in Spanish GP

George Russell revealed post-race that his engine was overheating as he battled Max Verstappen in the Spanish GP. Both Mercedes drivers were warned of a potential retirement from the race due to this issue. While the Briton had to manage his tires throughout the race and not stress his engine, he credited the team for helping manage the challenging situation.

Upon being asked about the temperatures affecting his race, Russell responded by saying:

“No, it was definitely when I was battling with Max, I was managing tyres, the engine was overheating, then trying to go as fast as possible to keep them behind. You’re juggling so many things. And then in the last five, six laps, it was literally just bring it home, get it to the end of a race, because we were right on the limit throughout the whole race. But the team did a great job to not allow us to go over that limit and have to retire the car. Nobody enjoys these challenging races with really difficult temperatures but that can make a difference. And if you do a better job, you’re there to see the rewards, so proud of everybody to bring this home.”

As the Briton continued his streak of finishing in the top-5 for the sixth time this season, he is currently 11 points adrift of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. Currently fourth in the drivers’ standings, he could become Mercedes’ championship contender if they progress with the same momentum, in terms of performance.

