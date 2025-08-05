"I mean he’s not wrong": Fans react to Bernie Ecclestone's cheeky dig at Lewis Hamilton

Fans reacted as former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone commented on Lewis Hamilton's chances of winning the eighth World Championship. He drew a comparison to his chances of getting into a joint venture with former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner.

Earlier in July, Horner was sacked from his position of twenty years, and the team parted ways with him. Since then, his future endeavors are unknown. There was a certain rumor that he might team up with Bernie Ecclestone, former F1 CEO, to purchase the Alpine F1 team. The French team is one of the most unstable ones on the grid, having gone through major management changes since 2021.

However, Ecclestone wasn't too positive about this idea. He mentioned that there was a better chance of Lewis Hamilton winning his record-breaking eighth world title than that happening.

"I think there is more chance of Lewis winning his eighth title than that happening," Ecclestone said (via Motorsport).

Many social media users felt like it was a subtle dig at Lewis Hamilton, and Ecclestone meant that he only had a small chance of winning the title. It met quite a few sarcastic replies, like this user wrote:

The one @TruthHurts2189 LINK I mean he’s not wrong. He could’ve even said Hamilton winning a race

"Harsh but faxx," a fan wrote.

At the same time, however, many criticized him for his comments, taking Hamilton's side in the situation.

Kenny Handkammer @Chiefboltkennyh LINK That means it’s definitely happening! 😂

Lewis C @LewisCoyle44 LINK Bernie is just miserable and will do anything he can to get some media attention.

𝐏𝐚𝐯𝐥𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐫 @Pavlo__Escobar LINK Bernie was in the wrong here tbh, he should never have said that about Lewis Hamilton, that was a sly dig and there was no need for it. Lewis is an absolute champion and deserves respect

F1 CEO praises Lewis Hamilton despite difficult phase this season

Hamilton moved to Ferrari this season. While the move was much celebrated, it did not yield many positive results. He has mostly struggled with the car so far in the season. Moreover, he was disqualified in multiple Q1 sessions during race weekends, which has made it a difficult affair.

However, F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali spoke positively of him while speaking to Sky Sports. He mentioned that Lewis Hamilton is aiming for his eighth title, so one has to stay with him. He also claimed that he would perform much better after the summer break.

"First of all, Lewis is a jewel, he is an incredible athlete, so no matter if it is a difficult moment, he will react, and I’m pretty sure he will show the reason why he is here," he said.

"He wants to achieve his eighth title, and he will triumph again. So, stay with Lewis and he will do a great race, and be very, very strong after the summer [break]."

Despite the uncompetitive performances, Ferrari still sits in second place in the Constructors' Championship. This is because of the multiple podiums that Lewis Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, scored. Moreover, Hamilton has also been finishing in points, albeit not within the top order.

