“I don't mind either way, wet or dry”: Max Verstappen not bothered by weather conditions in the upcoming Dutch F1 GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has claimed that he is not bothered by the inclement weather conditions at the Dutch GP this weekend.

Verstappen will be eying yet another excellent weekend in his home race and make it a hat trick of wins in front of his adoring fans. He also has the opportunity to equal former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel's record of winning nine consecutive races.

In his preview of the race on the Red Bull website, Max Verstappen said:

"The summer break was really good, I had a decent amount of time relaxing with friends. I'm excited to get going with the second half of the season now and what better way to start than in the Netherlands. It's an amazing track and of course, the fans are incredible there, so I'm definitely excited to get back on track."

"It looks like the weather could be temperamental there but I don't mind either way, wet or dry, we'll do our best to make sure we score maximum points."

Max Verstappen unveils special helmet for Dutch GP

Ever since F1 made its return to Zandvoort in 2021, Max Verstappen has turned up with a special helmet. And this year is no different.

On his official website, the Dutch driver said while unveiling the new lid:

“The Dutch flag is of course related to the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. I will be using a special helmet design there, that as you can see, is pretty Dutch. Surprise…"

“I thought to go more with the red-white-blue flag this time. On the top of the helmet, we have the full flag with the lion logo on it. Then one side is blue and the other side is red. That comes together at the back of the helmet. I think it’s a great-looking result and hope it will look good on track as well. I hope you will like it as well!”

It will be extremely difficult for anyone to stop Max Verstappen this weekend as he looks to equal the record. However, poor weather conditions could make things tricky, especially considering overtaking is difficult at Zandvoort.