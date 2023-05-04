“I need to get better at that”: Lewis Hamilton names one sport where Mercedes teammate George Russell is better than him

Ahead of the 2023 Miami F1 Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton sat down with ESPN's F1 writer Laurence Edmondson for an exclusive interview ahead of the Miami Grand Prix where he talked about one particular sport which he claimed his teammate George Russell is better than him.

Mercedes AMG Petronas published a video of its drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, playing ping-pong on their social media accounts following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

When questioned about his ping-pong skills, Lewis Hamilton said:

"Yeah I need to get better at that as well. So, yeah he had a ping-pong table, we made a ping-pong desk and the boys had the ping-pong net. So yeah. I think we need to re-up that game. I definitely need to get better at ping-pong."

Lewis Hamilton and James Marsden played a game of Basketball at an IWC event. As a part of the promotional activities for the Formula 1 event that takes place at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, is the IWC Chrono Challenge.

Antrel Rolle, a former NFL and University of Miami footballer, was also paired with Marsden and Hamilton. The Miami Grand Prix is being hosted at the Miami International Autodrome for the second consecutive year.

Mercedes and Hamilton will return to the track for the Miami Grand Prix taking place this weekend.

An update on Lewis Hamilton's contract extension with Mercedes

Hamilton has not yet agreed to an extension of his Mercedes deal. According to reports, Hamilton won't sign a contract unless the Mercedes challenger improves. Instead of competing for P7 on the grid, Hamilton wants to compete for his eighth title.

This is why the Imola race is so important. Mercedes intends to improve the car significantly and may even introduce an upgrade. If the seven-time champion stays on the team or not will depend on the outcome.

Hamilton said to the media during an interview:

“I’m thinking long term. I don’t want to stay here for another year. I want to stay longer."

Uncertainty surrounds Hamilton's condition and the continuation of his Mercedes contract. Hamilton says that he is prepared to sign a multiyear, long-term contract with his team. However, the Silver Arrows have only agreed to sign him for one season in 2022.

The seven-time world champion would only choose a team that could build a race-winning car that might bring him an eighth championship victory. Only Aston Martin and Ferrari are currently available, but both teams have drivers under contract through the end of 2024.

