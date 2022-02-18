"I never said I was going to stop" – Lewis Hamilton squashes post-Abu Dhabi retirement rumors 

Speaking at the Mercedes W13 launch, Lewis Hamilton quashed rumors of his retirement, a narrative fuelled amidst his social media silence. The Briton expressed his admiration for his work and his team and the inspiration that keeps him going.

Quashing speculation about his retirement, Hamilton said:

“Well I never ever said that I was going to stop, I love doing what I do and it is such privilege working with this group of people which really makes you feel like you are a part of a team and a part of a family. There’s no feeling quite like it.”

The Mercedes W13 launch has been the Briton's first media appearance since the controversial 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi. The seven-time world champion had maintained an eerie silence on social media and the public domain, which fuelled speculation about his future in the sport.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Join us LIVE from Silverstone, as we unveil our 2022 challenger, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance! Join us LIVE from Silverstone, as we unveil our 2022 challenger, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance! 👊 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

When the Briton returned to social media, it was suggested that his continuance in the sport depended upon race director Michael Masi being replaced or the actions the FIA took over the Abu Dhabi debacle, a narrative reiterated by the British media.

Lewis Hamilton reminisced his first seat fitting as he watched his team-mate George Russell at the factory

Reflecting upon his own first day at the Brackley headquarters, the British champion reminisced about his first seat fitting as he watched his new team-mate George Russell get his done. The Mercedes champion narrated the excitement and surreal feeling of starting his journey with the Silver Arrows outfit as he enters his 16th year in F1 and his 10th season with Mercedes.

Reflecting upon his time with the Mercedes team, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I think it is very surreal to see that this 10 years I come to the factory. I was just saying earlier that seeing George while he gets his seat fit whilst his been in and around. So it feels very natural him being here. Seeing the seat fit he was having was very reminiscent of when I had my first seat fit in 2013. And I just remember how excited I was and what a privilege it is to be a part of the Silver Arrows and the journey we’ve been on.”

Lewis Hamilton, who has won six titles with the Mercedes team and seven with the Mercedes engine, has always been a part of the Silver Arrows family since his debut in 2007. As he returns to the sport, which dawns on a new era, it will be exciting to see how the multi-world champion and his fellow Briton Russell manage to keep the Silver Arrows team at the top of the pecking order.

