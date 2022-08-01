"I had noticed that a bit beforehand"- Sebastian Vettel's retirement at the end of 2022 F1 season not surprising to former driver

Ralf Schumacher feels Sebastian Vettel’s retirement from F1 was anticipated and unsurprising. The brother of Michael Schumacher feels the four-time world champion has a family that has become a priority above being a driver.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Schumacher said:

“I knew that a little bit beforehand. The problem is simple: If you don't succeed and the family is waiting at home, there is simply no longer any point for a man in his position to be a driver. It was also difficult for me to leave my family at home, my wife, my son.”

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_



While most driver colleagues find Sebastian Vettel's resignation a pity, expert Ralf Schumacher says on 'Sky': "I think that internally in Formula 1 some are now happy that he's gone." Motorsport-Total.com - Ralf Schumacher: Some will be happy about Vettel's resignation.While most driver colleagues find Sebastian Vettel's resignation a pity, expert Ralf Schumacher says on 'Sky': "I think that internally in Formula 1 some are now happy that he's gone." Motorsport-Total.com - Ralf Schumacher: Some will be happy about Vettel's resignation.While most driver colleagues find Sebastian Vettel's resignation a pity, expert Ralf Schumacher says on 'Sky': "I think that internally in Formula 1 some are now happy that he's gone."

Schumacher had previously dropped hints of the Aston Martin driver’s retirement and felt working on environmental causes was something the German should pursue, saying:

"My prognosis is that he will retire at the end of the year and devote himself to all the environmental issues that are very important to him."

Ralf Schumacher suggested that people in F1 management are happy Sebastian Vettel is retiring

Schumacher suggested that Stefano Domenicali and many others in F1 management are happy Sebastian Vettel is leaving the sport. The former driver said that Vettel’s rants against the sport and certain other things were not appreciated by many, saying:

“Internally in Formula 1, some are now happy that he's gone, especially [Stefano] Domenicali and Co., because [Vettel] addressed all the problems openly. So it was sometimes very uncomfortable, but with right. Also, his manner [and] his smile when things went well, and that snotty face when things didn't go so well. But at least that's a sign of his honesty.”

uselesstweets 🌻🐝 @Danke_Seb Ralf Schumacher defending Seb against a headline claiming he should have retired long ago. Ralf Schumacher defending Seb against a headline claiming he should have retired long ago. https://t.co/266bdykxYh

According to many, the four-time world champion has been forced into retirement due to Aston Martin’s incompetent form. Schumacher had previously blasted the Strolls and felt Lance Stroll needed a different hobby.

Sebastian Vettel’s father revealed that starting from the back of the grid in some of the races was one of the catalysts for his decision. The four-time champion himself shared that it was a decision he took over the course of a long period and not overnight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far