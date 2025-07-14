"I have passed away sorry": Fan reacts to Lewis Hamilton wishing her Happy Birthday on social media

Lewis Hamilton has had a myriad of wholesome incidents with fans over the years, and he recently wished a fan a happy birthday over on X (formerly Twitter). Subsequently, witnessing the birthday wish from the seven-time champion himself, the fan was unable to contain their happiness and shared how they were taken by shock with the out-of-the-blue message from Hamilton.

The Ferrari driver has previously talked about how fans are close to his heart, and how he takes care of the gifts they give to him, a gesture that has continued in the paddock. On the other hand, Hamilton often takes time out for interacting with his followers on multiple occasions, and one such incident took place on July 14.

A Hamilton fan had their birthday, and the Briton stumbled across their birthday post and congratulated them on the occasion:

"Happy birthday!!"

On the other hand, a birthday wish from Hamilton himself was not on the fan's bingo card, as they wrote on X:

"I have passed away sorry 😭😭😭😭😭😩😩😩😩😩😩"

Subsequently, fans chimed in and congratulated the fan on their birthday:

"LMAO 🤣 but that’s nice to get special birthday wishes. You are gonna have a good one," one fan wrote.

"Best birthday present I bet! Happy birthday ❤️‍🩹," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans understood their pal's excitement and wrote:

"That was so cute!!" one netizen wrote.

"I understand oh my," another netizen wrote.

"Omg this has to he the best gift ever! 😭😭🥹♥️," a third netizen shared.

On the racing side of things, Lewis Hamilton's podium streak at the British GP came to an end after the Briton had multiple strategy altercations during the race weekend.

Could Lewis Hamilton's reasoning for a subpar British GP be in an attempt to save Ferrari's image?

Lewis Hamilton at the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Though Lewis Hamilton had claimed strategy to be the root cause for his P4 finish, he was still in a Ferrari in comparison to Nico Hulkenberg, who finished on the podium with a backmarker Sauber. These claims were viewed with grim eyes by the members in the paddock as one went out of her way to break down such claims and verify whether they were true or not.

F1 expert Naomi Schiff went into detail and revealed how Hamilton had followed the leading group's strategy, and the real culprit was the lack of pace in the SF-25, as she revealed on Sky Sports F1:

"The part that I didn’t understand was that Lewis - I know he said it was strategy - but it was more that he was affected by those who were doing something special... In actual fact, if you look at the strategy he ran and the strategies of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen? He did exactly the same thing."

"He was saying the car was tricky to drive. That’s where he lost out, on pure pace."

Hamilton is yet to score a podium finish after 12 rounds of racing in the 2025 season.

