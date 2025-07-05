"Lewis Hamilton enjoying that serious team still?": Fans react to Ferrari strategy almost costing the 7x F1 champion

Lewis Hamilton had a major scare of not making it through to Q2 after Ferrari didn't fuel his car for a second qualifying run in Q1. Though the Briton made it through to the subsequent qualifying segment, he secured his spot with the thinnest of margins. This led fans to question whether he was enjoying his time having to deal with absurd strategies with the prancing horses.

The 40-year-old joined the Maranello-based squad over the winter break with the hopes of winning races donning the elusive red outfit. While he was able to claim a Sprint race win early in the season, Hamilton has witnessed a downturn in performance since then.

On the other hand, the seven-time champion has also had a tough time with his race engineer in the 11 races held so far, with a myriad of radio messages expressing his frustration. Moreover, another such incident took place at the qualifying for the British GP, as after a red flag, Hamilton had to peel into the pits earlier in the session and faced the risk of being knocked out of qualifying after a subpar attempt.

This was caused due to Lewis Hamilton not being fueled for multiple runs in the final minutes of Q1, and he barely made it through to Q2 in 14th. Subsequently, fans did not waste any time and took jibes at the Ferrari-Hamilton partnership:

"Hamilton enjoying that serious team still!"

"Hamilton barely getting in is yikes," one fan wrote.

"Hamilton barely made it 😭," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans were also frustrated with Ferrari's antics and wrote:

"@ScuderiaFerrari what's the point of having Shell as a sponsor if we can't efficiently manage fuel?" one netizen wrote.

"Ferrari not giving Hamilton enough fuel is just Ferrari things," another netizen wrote.

"Please carry enough fuel! Ferrari 🤦🏽‍♂️" a third netizen wrote.

Hamilton has won nine times around the Silverstone Circuit in his F1 career.

Lewis Hamilton hopes to claim a strong result on home soil despite a subpar start to his Ferrari F1 chapter

Lewis Hamilton in the FP3 session for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton is on a podium streak at the British GP as he has not finished outside the top three at the race since 2013. On the other hand, he is on the longest podium-less stint in his career as he has gone without scoring an elated result since last year's Las Vegas GP.

With the two stats colliding at his home race, Hamilton envisions continuing the podium streak come raceday and said earlier in the weekend (via Formula 1):

"I definitely feel like we can dream of having a strong weekend for sure. Executing and putting it all together and extracting it is another thing but I'll prepare myself the best I can to make sure we get the best result."

Lewis Hamilton currently sits sixth in the drivers' standings after securing a fourth-place result at the Austrian GP.

