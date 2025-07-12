"I peed red the following day": Esteban Ocon's shocking revelation about his most dangerous crash

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon revealed that he 'peed red' after his 2022 Miami Grand Prix crash in FP3. The Frenchman has cemented himself as one of the most consistent drivers in the midfield and has been a key factor in the American team's points scoring chances in the 2025 season.

At the start of the year, the 28-year-old moved to the Banbury-based outfit after ending his ties with Alpine at the end of the Qatar Grand Prix last year. Known for his uncompromising driving style on the track, Ocon has often pushed the limits of the car in his bid to extract maximum performance.

In a video uploaded by Wired, Esteban Ocon along with other F1 drivers answered the Most Googled Formula 1 Questions. While answering a question about G-Forces in an F1 car, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner recalled the most dangerous crash of his career, saying:

"The Miami One, that hurt. I peed red the following day" (4:18)

The former Alpine driver was unlucky in his crash at the Miami Autodrome as his A522 lost control in the slow section of the track and went into the wall without protective walls. A similar incident happened to Carlos Sainz, who was driving for Ferrari at the time at the similar corner a day earlier.

When Esteban Ocon raged about his crash in the 2022 Miami GP

Former Alpine driver Esteban Ocon previously stated that he believed the crash in Miami was 'unacceptable' given the 51G impact on his body left him in pain.

As per Autosport, the Normandy-born native spoke about the incident and said:

“What is unacceptable really, it was 51G for what should have been not such a big impact. To not have it and [for only] one car it has happened, but when Carlos has complained to the race director, we were all there listening to it, and nothing has been done. There was a discussion last night. Carlos said the impact was way too big for what it should have been. Today it felt huge, the impact. It’s probably the biggest shunt of my career, to be fair."

Ocon added:

"Yesterday Carlos got hurt. I got hurt today as well. The FIA should push harder for our safety. The important thing is that we’re able to race, and I will be able to race as well. When a professional driver to the calibre of Carlos, racing for Ferrari, is saying something like this yesterday, I think the minimum is that it should be taken into consideration, and do the best possible to make a change,"

Both Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz bounced back in the main race to finish P8 and P3 respectively despite racing in agonizing pain.

