"I was in the same position many years ago" - F1 CEO empathizes with departing Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One group, spoke about his time with Ferrari while discussing Mattia Binotto's departure from the team. The Italian was the team principal of Ferrari from 2008 to 2014.

Domenicali believes that finishing second (referring to this year's performance) with a team like the Scuderia is not good enough, given the potential they possess. He told Sky Sports F1:

"Of course when you are second in Ferrari, it is something that is not enough."

The 57-year-old also sympathized with Mattia Binotto, Ferrari's departing team principal. He stated that Binotto needs to stay focused and wished him well for the future.

"I was in the same position many years ago, and I want [Binotto] to stay focused and believe in himself. I don't want to get into the dynamic of the team, but for sure, I want to wish him the best for the future."

Mattia Binotto announced his retirement from Ferrari in November, where he had been for the past 28 years in different roles. He has served as the team principal since 2019, but there were always doubts raised about his ability to lead the team, which intensified after the 2022 season.

The Scuderia had the fastest car on the grid this season and they dominated the early races.

However, the team could not capitalize on that advantage while competing with Red Bull's Max Verstappen. A number of strategic and reliability errors meant the team suffered a lot during races, ultimately losing out on the championship that could have been their first since 2008.

New Ferrari team principal expected to bring a change in the team's performance

A lot of shuffling took place in the management roles of multiple F1 teams after Binotto announced his resignation from Ferrari. Fred Vasseur, the former team principal of Alfa Romeo, will replace Binotto at the Scuderia.

Jost Capito resigned from Williams, and his replacement is yet to be announced. Andrew Seidl left McLaren to join the Sauber Group (Alfa Romeo) after Vasseur's departure.

Vasseur is one of the most successful team leaders in the history of Formula 1, and the team should benefit from his leadership in mounting a title challenge.

However, Binotto's absence will be felt in the engine team, a role which he suited perfectly.

