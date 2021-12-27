 'I couldn't prepare properly' - Fernando Alonso on how bike accident hampered F1 season training

Fernando Alonso has revealed how his bike accident last winter affected his preparations for the 2021 season. The double world champion mentioned the importance of training and preparation before each season to maintain his competitiveness and achieve his goals.

Speaking to the on-site media and describing the effects of his bike accident, Alonso said:

“I was planning to have a different preparation next year, but not because the car will be different, because I think the cars will be very similar in terms of driving and forces and lap times, et cetera, but just because this winter, I couldn't do a proper preparation after the bike accident.”

The Spaniard had a bike accident in Switzerland before the 2021 season, after being hit by a car while cycling. He sustained jaw injuries that required surgery, which hampered his preparation for the 2021 season.

Fernando Alonso believes he will be better prepared for the 2022 season

Fernando Alonso believes he will be better prepared for the upcoming 2022 season where the cars will be different. According to the Spaniard, his age makes the training more rigorous compared to the other drivers, where it is harder to level up to be competitive enough on the grid.

Explaining his preparation according to age, Alonso insisted he can train well enough, and said:

“I’m ready to do so, that's why I came back as well. There are more sacrifices to do, but that's the plan for this winter... I will be as strong as I can and I know that I will have to train and I will have to do more than other drivers because yes, I'm older than them.”

While the Spaniard is still in prime form in terms of driving and competitiveness on track, fitness can be a different ball game. After achieving a podium in Qatar, however, Fernando Alonso has promised to be a participant in the title fight if he has a competitive car package in 2022.

