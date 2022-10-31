"I don't have any problems"- Lewis Hamilton not concerned about George Russell finishing above him in 2022 F1 season's championship

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about his relationship with his new teammate George Russell. The Mercedes star claimed that Russell finishing ahead does not concern him as long as the positions are not first and second.

While speaking to the BBC, Hamilton praised Russell for executing his first year well. The 37-year-old driver also pointed out why Russell performed better this year. He said:

"George is doing a great job. I don't have any problems with it. There's no issues in the background with us. George, I would say, and his team, they don't experiment the same, obviously. But that's because I've been here for a long time, so I'm willing to take these risks."

Hamilton continued:

"George, it's his first year with the team so he's come in and he's just doing his job to the best of his ability. Very little movement of set-up. I'm doing all the leg-work, back and forth here and there, different wings, all these different things. And I like that anyway."

Lewis Hamilton further clarified that this was not a championship season for Mercedes and hence there was no reason to battle Russell. He further said:

"If we come into next year and we have a car that we are much happier with, then we can be more focused on that whole… not having to go crazy with set-ups. Then we can have a better battle. If he finishes ahead at the end of the season, I don't really feel anything about it.We're not in the championship. We are fourth and sixth. Now, if it was first and second, it's different."

George Russell currently stands P4 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with Lewis Hamilton (P5) only 15 points behind him. The British duo have claimed 15 podiums combined this season.

George Russell happy to be Lewis Hamilton's teammate for many more years to come

George Russell has supported Lewis Hamilton's contract extension talks with Mercedes. The 24-year-old has always labeled his time with the seven-time world champion as a learning curve and will be happy to continue in the same way.

Claiming that it would be exciting to go head-to-head with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell told the media:

"Yeah, it’s really exciting to have that potential of Lewis staying on for a number of years to come. I think he has proven that he’s definitely not lifted his foot off the throttle pedal, and he’s definitely the last few races performing probably better than ever. And that’s really exciting for me to have the opportunity to be his teammate."

Russell further said:

"To go directly head-to-head with him and grow on this journey that we’re on together because it really does feel like a journey that the two of us are on, along with the rest of the team, in trying to bring Mercedes back to winning ways. So yeah, I think we’ve got a really, really great relationship, transparent relationship and yeah, be great to be teammates for a number of years to come."

Russell, in his very first year with the Silver Arrows, has produced very consistent results for the team. The driver is being hailed as Hamilton's successor and a possible future world champion.

