"I really enjoyed the process" - Charles Leclerc talks about releasing his music on Spotify

Away from his racing exploits, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc recently released a new song called 'AUS23 1:1'.

The musical rendition features Leclerc's silky piano skills, which has captured the hearts of many across the world. The song has instantly become a success, as it's in the top ten worldwide on the iTunes list, ahead of singers like Pink and Ed Sheeran.

When asked by F1.com if the success of the song surprised him, Charles Leclerc said:

"Very surprised (on how well it is doing). I mean I knew that it would make a little bit of noise because a Formula 1 driver that releases a song is something not too common. I didn't want to do big marketing or a big boom with it. I just wanted to put it out for the people who enjoyed my stories when I was playing the piano, and I actually really enjoyed the process of registering a song, adding some other instruments like the violin, and it was cool."

He continued:

"Honestly, it didn't really take me much time. I've got a team of people that have helped me massively with all the paperwork to put it out on Spotify etc, which is the part that takes the longest. On my side, I really enjoyed it, and I basically did what I always do in between races, which is to play piano, but at the same time, I registered it, and it's fun to see that people like it."

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult weekend" - Charles Leclerc

Leclerc has predicted that the upcoming Azerbaijan GP weekend would be difficult because of the new sprint format. The Ferrari driver said:

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult weekend, if not one of the most difficult of the year, having a sprint weekend this weekend. Having only one free practice session, on a street circuit, after three weeks break is going to be challenging, but I am looking forward to it."

He continued:

"I think, realistically, we don’t have the performance that Red Bull have with their car at the moment. What gives me confidence for the future is that I know the plans of the team. I know what’s coming to the car, and this gives me confidence for the future because I know the idea and what Fred wants to do."

It will be interesting to see if Charles Leclerc can notch up his first podium of the season at the Sprint weekend in Baku.

Poll : 0 votes