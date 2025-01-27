"I can't really get too far ahead": When Lewis Hamilton reflected on savoring F1 success over legacy

Lewis Hamilton has been regarded as one of the greatest legends of the F1 sphere. The 39-year-old has amassed seven world championships and has amassed a staggering 105 wins, a feat that no other driver has achieved. However, ahead of his title-winning campaign in 2020, he shared how achieving a big legacy was not as important as living the moment as it is.

Hamilton had joined Mercedes in 2013, which turned his fortunes upside down. In the following seven years, he won six world titles and made the driver-team partnership one that was etched in the history books.

On the other hand, with the Briton winning the races with ease, he had closed up to Michael Schumacher's tally of total race wins and was on the brink of toppling the record set by the German driver.

Reflecting on the possibility, in 2020, Hamilton shared how he believes in living the moment in the present rather than focusing on achieving various records (via Crash.net):

"I don’t know what age you would say you have a legacy and I’ve got to try and make sure that I enjoy these moments. At the end of the season, I’m looking forward to sitting up with my feet in front of the fireplace with my niece and nephew probably jumping around me and thinking what an incredible year it’s been. It’s really important to enjoy that. I hope it’s a good legacy but you don’t know how long each person’s life is going to be so I can’t really get too far ahead."

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton is gearing up for his first season with Ferrari after parting ways with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton revealed how he knew signing with Ferrari was the right move for him

Lewis Hamilton's at Fiorano - Source: Getty

While leaving such a successful relationship was hard for Hamilton, driving for Ferrari had been a dream of his since childhood. Moreover, with the opportunity knocking on the door, the Briton revealed how he knew it was the right for him to make the switch and enjoy the last stint of his career at Maranello (via Andrew Seaman on LinkedIn):

"Ultimately, every new opportunity is a total leap of faith. None of us can predict the future so changing jobs, or in my case teams, is always going to come with some level of risk... Call it instinct or a gut feeling, but I knew that signing with Ferrari was the right move for me and that it would give me the challenge I needed. There are so many incredible people in the team that I can't wait to work with, and I have total faith that we'll achieve great things together."

Lewis Hamilton would also get a second outing with Ferrari around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The TPC test is scheduled to take place from January 28-30 with either the 2022 or 2023 challenger.

