"I really think that we can solve this": Max Verstappen confident Red Bull can overcome car issues

Max Verstappen claimed that he was confident that Red Bull would solve their inherent issue of kerb riding in the RB20 after taking an excellent win in Canada on Sunday. The Dutch driver displayed outstanding skills behind the wheel in changeable conditions to get the 60th win of his career and his third in Montreal.

The three-time world champion started the race in P2 after setting identical times to George Russell in the qualifying session but he set them on his final lap in Q3 while the Mercedes driver set in his first run.

There were some questions regarding the inherent issues of kerb riding for the RB20 heading into Canada as the Austrian team had struggled with the issue in Monaco. In his post-race press conference, Max Verstappen informed that they were working 'flat-out' to eliminate the issue and said:

"I really think that we can solve this without influencing any other part of the car. We know that this is a weakness and I also know that we are flat out working on it to try and fix it, because I really feel like it's quite a big performance limitation for us at the moment.

"Then, of course, naturally, I'm also looking forward to some tracks maybe where we don't really need to take too many kerbs or too many bumps. You can see already, every weekend so far, it's been... Some teams are a bit stronger at particular tracks, and I guess that in a way, of course, makes it also very exciting."

Max Verstappen gives his take on rivals closing the gap in the title race

Max Verstappen stated that he was aware he had to score big in the main race in the Canadian GP as his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was starting from the back of the grid.

He told the media of rivals closing the gap in the Constructor's Championship and said:

"So I knew that I had to score big, of course, to not let the other teams catch up a lot. But I do think at the end of the day, as long as you keep winning, so you score 25 points, even if the others finish P2, and P3, you don't really lose out too much.

"And then, you know, you kind of can afford sometimes these one-offs. But of course, naturally, we always want the two cars to be up there."

With Max Verstappen's 25 points in Canada, Red Bull have extended their lead in the Constructor's Championship over Ferrari and McLaren. They now lead the Italian team by 49 points and McLaren by 89 points after nine races and two Sprints thus far and sit on top with 302 points.