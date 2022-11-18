"I don't really think about it" - Lewis Hamilton seeks to 'move forwards' from 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP controversy

Lewis Hamilton had one of the worst experiences in Abu Dhabi last year as he fought Max Verstappen for the world championship. The Briton was unable to win the race following some questionable decision-making by the FIA regarding the Safety Car. Verstappen subsequently won his first world championship, breaking the seven-time world champion's reign.

In the drivers' press conference for the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, Hamilton spoke to the media, including Sportskeeda, explaining how he didn't think about the incidents from the same event last year and talked about the races before 2021. He reminisced about his first race in Abu Dhabi in 2009 and how he had to retire from that race.

Hamilton said:

"I don't really think about it, so I don't really have many thoughts on the last race here. I've had many great experiences here in the previous years. Even from the first race that I had here in 2009, which was the hybrid era in which I was leading and had the brake failure, which was… I remember the feeling of having to retire in that race."

Lewis Hamilton (44) follows Max Verstappen (33) during final practice ahead of the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Image via Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Lewis Hamilton expressed how he doesn't want to dwell in the past and look towards the future. Despite seeing lots of ups and downs in Abu Dhabi, he is focused on trying to bring out the best in himself going forward.

The Briton said:

"I've had lots of ups and downs at this race. And, yeah, just I'm not really necessarily focused on stuff that it's behind me, and more so trying to… not control but trying to be the best I can move forwards and the days ahead."

With a 1-2 finish in the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP, Mercedes are looking quite strong going into the last race of the season. After George Russell grabbed the first win of his F1 career in Brazil, the seven-time world champion will also be looking forward to sealing a win in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton to drive his 200th F1 GP with Mercedes at Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' partnership is considered to be the best in F1 history. Both the driver and the team have been extremely dominant in the sport, winning title after title.

He will be driving for the 'Silver Arrows' for the 200th time in the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. When asked about this achievement in a drivers' press conference, the Briton expressed his gratitude and loyalty towards the team, saying:

"It's been an amazing journey, one that I'm incredibly honoured to have been on with Mercedes. And it's, I think, it's one of the longest standing drivers with a team? So, proud of that. Shows loyalty continues to be at the core of one of the many pillars of the values that we have as a team and looking forward to extending."

Lewis Hamilton hopes to clinch his first victory of the 2022 F1 season and keep extending his record of winning at least one race in every F1 season that he drives in.

Poll : 0 votes